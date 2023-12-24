Still in the Storm

Home
Podcast
Notes
Frequently Asked Questions
Telegram
Twitter
Science Defined
The Lost Voices
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion

December 2023

Merry Christmas from Still in the Storm
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support over the past…
15
In the Name of Science
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to share a new sort of poem that I wrote about how much we were called to give up “in…
16
They Stood By While Our Lives Were Turned Upside Down
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I’m taking dead aim at what I think is at the core of the issue of the vaccine mandate. Let…
  
Mike Donio, MS
64

November 2023

This Thanksgiving I am Full of Gratitude
What are you grateful for?
  
Mike Donio, MS
13
Let's Clear Up a Few Things About Science
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to clear up a few things about science. Many of you are probably aware of what I’m…
  
Mike Donio, MS
15
Can someone please explain this to me?
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to talk about the elephant in the room. Nope, this isn’t just about the vaccines…
  
Mike Donio, MS
27

October 2023

Just How Corrupt is the Peer Review Process?
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today’s post is a continuation of my expose into the current state of scientific research and the…
5
It's Been Two Years!
An anniversary I never would have imagined.
  
Mike Donio, MS
52
For a Cold...
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to share with you a little something I put together last week. It gained a lot of…
  
Mike Donio, MS
31

September 2023

© 2024 Still in the Storm
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing