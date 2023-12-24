Still in the Storm
The CDC Released an Updated Immunization Schedule and You're Not Going to Like It
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, we’re looking at the updated immunization schedule the CDC recently put out for 2024. It’s a…
Jan 25
Mike Donio, MS
290
172
Frozen Pipes and Divine Intervention
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I feel compelled to share a story with you. It is something that befell my family and myself…
Jan 19
29
11
December 2023
Merry Christmas from Still in the Storm
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support over the past…
Dec 24, 2023
37
15
In the Name of Science
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to share a new sort of poem that I wrote about how much we were called to give up “in…
Dec 13, 2023
39
16
They Stood By While Our Lives Were Turned Upside Down
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I’m taking dead aim at what I think is at the core of the issue of the vaccine mandate. Let…
Dec 8, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
72
64
November 2023
This Thanksgiving I am Full of Gratitude
What are you grateful for?
Nov 22, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
30
13
Let's Clear Up a Few Things About Science
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to clear up a few things about science. Many of you are probably aware of what I’m…
Nov 21, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
44
15
Can someone please explain this to me?
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to talk about the elephant in the room. Nope, this isn’t just about the vaccines…
Nov 16, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
36
27
October 2023
Just How Corrupt is the Peer Review Process?
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today’s post is a continuation of my expose into the current state of scientific research and the…
Oct 19, 2023
30
5
It's Been Two Years!
An anniversary I never would have imagined.
Oct 10, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
56
52
For a Cold...
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today, I want to share with you a little something I put together last week. It gained a lot of…
Oct 3, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
28
31
September 2023
Giving a Voice to the Wrongfully Terminated and More
Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post. Today’s post is brief but, important. Read on to see why. We must never forget! There are millions…
Sep 25, 2023
Mike Donio, MS
30
23
