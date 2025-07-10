Still in the Storm

Thanks Mike, my Mountain was the top floor at the W.L.A VA Med Ctr, after a mindnumbing 21 hr surgery in my stg4 cancer fight,The LORD sent an Angel in the form of a little Filipino ICU nurse. I was laying in bed listening to the voices of darkness tell me "its over,you cant win"! I was falling down ,when a comforting voice whispered to me, " Mike,time to get up,move and see the sunrise". I had a belt strapped around my waist and this little tiny nurse got me up on my feet and walking. We headed for the balcony all the while she was guiding me. We stepped out and the sun was just rising, a golden light on all I saw.Santa Monica Bay to Malibu,to the westt ,Hollywood and Los Angeles to the east,lights flickering in the city still. My little Angel quietly whispered," you are going to get better and go home soon to your family"! " See the beauty of HIS CREATION"!

I was in ICU for 4 weeks and every morning at sunrise my Angel showed up. I knew I was going home and was going to make it and live.

Our first son was named Canaan, because he and his birth represented God’s promise to us.

He was a devoted and compassionate pastor, almost from the time he heard God’s Call at age 14.

His lifelong proclamation was “This world is not my home”. Unable to complete his sequel to his last book “Reading Revelation in Babylon” he struggled to convey his passion for hope and Truth.

As he lay dying at age 49 from a fast-moving cancer that ravaged his vibrant health and riddled him with pain, he gave me one final message: “Dad, I’m seeing what is promised. More beautiful than we ever imagined. I hope that One Day we can see it together. Keep climbing.”

In St. Joseph’s hospital in Denver on a simple hospital bed surrounded by church folk and recovery friends, Canaan testified to the Vision and Pro-Vision of Pisgah

