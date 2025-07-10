Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

When you make your life a living sacrifice to the Lord (think Romans 12:1-2), that really is giving all of your everyday life to Him.

A part of that is receiving everything that happens each day as having passed through God’s sovereign hands before it gets to us and I do mean everything.

If you live this way you will start to take notice of more things in your life

Rather than getting frustrated with the little things, you will see that all that comes into your life each day has been allowed by God for a reason.

Well, last week I was on a vacation with my family and something happened that I think points to God trying to show me something and so I thought I’d share it with you and see what you think.

Multiple times during the vacation while at our destination I came across something called Mt. Pisgah.

I kept seeing signs for it as we were driving around as well as on maps of the area.

The name sounded somehow familiar and I couldn’t shake an urge to check it out but we had other plans.

Fast forward to the last day of our trip.

I was hoping to stop off and check out a state park at the beginning of our drive home.

You see I didn’t expect to be going back in the direction of where Mt. Pisgah was.

Then at the bidding of my children we decided to rent some bikes and go for a quick last minute ride before departing.

At the suggestion of the person at the bike store we ended up taking a route that took us by a state park. The one with Mt. Pisgah.

So, of course now we had to go and see what it was all about.

It turns out it is just a very large sand dune but, the view from the top was absolutely breathtaking.

You could see the entire lay of the land in all directions and it seemed to go on forever. It was stunning.

I thanked the Lord for showing me this immense beauty of His creation and proceeded to walk back down not thinking much more of it.

That is, until later on the ride home when I was doing some reading.

I was in the last chapter of a book called “A Living Hope” by T. Austin-Sparks when I came to a line where he mentioned Pisgah’s mountain.

It was like a jolt of electricity surged through me and I knew why it sounded familiar.

He was referring to when Moses was taken to the top of this mountain by God and shown the promised land of Canaan that the Israelites were to enter into.

I don’t believe in coincidence and since I know that everything that happens goes through God’s sovereign hands first before it gets to us so, I have to ask what this means.

Let’s take a look what this is related to in the Old and New Testaments.

The Land of Canaan, the land of milk and honey was the land that God promised to the Israelites after the exodus out of Egypt.

When God took Moses up to the top of Mt Pisgah it was so he could see the land that He promised. This made it very, very real to Moses.

So ascending to the top of Mt. Pisgah provided a view of the whole land in multiple directions.

This gave Moses hope in a day when there may have been despair and even depression after all the Israelites had by stuck in the wilderness for 40 years.

So, just what is the land?

We know that the Old Testament is made up of physical signposts which point to great spiritual realities.

Some of you may know this but, the Land is the fullness of Christ.

I cannot say exactly what it means but, seeing the incredible view from the top of that “mountain” I can imagine what it would have been like for Moses to see the land and have it become so real him.

What would that mean spiritually if Christ is the reality of the land?

Would Mt. Pisgah be a vision or revelation which shows Christ as the One who provides everything God desires for us that we may enter into Christ for the Father?

If so, that’s interesting, mind-blowing even.

In these days when there is so much disappointment, sorrow, anguish which we have been brought into by God it would be so easy to just walk away.

We are in a place and time where we (Christians) desperately need a revelation of Jesus Christ that makes Him very real to us as the view from Mt Pisgah made the land very real to Moses.

The Lord is always trying to work on us, to make us understand and take responsibility in spiritual things.

I believe that we are going to continue to be put to the test and God is calling us to press on in Christ Jesus.

If only we can see the Land, to go to the top of Pisgah’s mountain, to have a revelation of Jesus Christ that is so real that we cannot give up.

We can be assured that He’s not giving up. He’s never going to let us go. He’s never going to quit on us.

So, by the grace of God we must press on too.

That, brothers and sisters is hope!

There certainly have been times when I’ve been in much despair and wanted to give up and I’m sure you have too.

But now I know that God doesn't bring us to an end. He is always after something more.

To me this episode is a strong evidence of that.

He clearly wanted me to see what Mt. Pisgah was and to make the connection.

I never could have anticipated it myself.

As well, I know that because He is always after more sometimes He has to clear the way in a pretty devastating manner.

When He brings that into your life don’t give up. Don’t despair.

For we have hope in Christ.

May we all gain a view of the Land, the fullness of Christ that we can continue on no matter what we may encounter.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon.

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

P.S. Master the Art of Reading Scientific Papers in 7 Days for FREE!

The 7-Day Scientific Paper Challenge is a free email course guides you step-by-step to find, read, and evaluate scientific papers.

I’m giving you actionable tips and strategies that I honed over my 20+ year career as a molecular biologist.

There is no better way to get started learning science.

Are you ready for the challenge?

If so, click the button below to sign up and get your first lesson:

Challenge Accepted!

Do you know someone who could benefit from Still in the Storm?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help to get it to those who could most benefit.

Just click the button below to share Still in the Storm with a friend!

Share Still in the Storm

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.