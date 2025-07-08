Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

This one is a little different. Today, I have big news.

The day is here, and I’m thrilled to announce the re-launch of Science Defined!

We’ve been working hard to make learning science easier and more fun than ever.

Here’s what’s new:

A Stunning New Website : Explore our completely re-designed site, packed with resources to spark your curiosity. Check It Out Now.​

Free 7-Day Scientific Paper Challenge : Master the art of reading scientific papers in just one week with our free email course. Sign Up Today. Know someone who’d love this? Share the challenge with them!

Revamped Defining Science Newsletter: Starting this Thursday, enjoy a refreshed newsletter with vibrant infographics, practical tips, and deeper insights to make science accessible for all.

Don’t worry—the newsletter (Defining Science) picks up where we left off, now with engaging content for new and returning readers alike.

With the all NEW Science Defined, learning science has never been easier and more fun.

I’d love to hear your thoughts! Reply with your favorite feature of the new site or any science topics you want us to explore. Your feedback means the world.

Thank you for your support and patience as we rolled out these updates. I can’t wait for you to dive in!

Stay tuned for the next regular installment of Still in the Storm on Thursday.

Talk soon,

Mike

