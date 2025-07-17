Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

When I was younger I remember hearing a teaching that Jesus came solely to open the gates of Heaven for us.

He came to take us out of hell and put us into Heaven.

Clearly, this is still a teaching that most Christians plant themselves on.

Not to take anything away from what His death has given us but, it’s time to move on.

Yes, I really did just say that.

Notice I didn’t say forget, just move on.

After all, the Lord is interested in us going on with Him.

He never intended that we’d get stuck on salvation and stay there.

That we’d get so enamored with what He’s done for us that we’d not give a second thought about what we can do for Him.

Don’t mistake me. I’m grateful for the finished work of the Lord Jesus on the cross and what it did for me.

It is a truly wonderful thing that He died for what we’ve done, to take away our sins.

His death saved us from the consequence of sin and restored us to a true relationship with God, since until then we were spiritually dead.

Perhaps we should all pause and take a minute to thank Him.

If you haven’t I’d recommend it.

But let’s just not stop there because He didn’t.

After all, He rose again and not for Himself.

He did it to take the place of what we are. Sinners.

We can either live by the indwelling sin that we inherit from Adam or by the indwelling Christ that we receive when we are born again.

It’s all possible because He rose again.

Are you taking part in His resurrection life? Is He living it in you?

If not, sisters and brothers, you are missing out.

We may think we’ve got it made and can do it all ourselves.

That is until you realize just how utterly untrue that is.

But don’t despair.

It turns out that salvation is much more than a change of destination from hell to heaven!

It is not just heaven one day, but Christ here and now.

After all, discipleship is a lifetime of allowing Christ to live in you and do His work through you.

So I hope you can see that all that is impossible for us is more than possible for Him.

And He is all to glad to do it for us, in us.

Christ in you, the hope of glory. The only hope is Christ in you.

We can praise God for what He’s done while moving on to the even greater things He would like to realize within us.

Only then will the Lord have a people for Himself.

I love a Christ who buys me a ticket to Heaven and in turn, a get out of hell free card.

But so much more do I love that Christ who desires for me to go on with Him, to conform me to Himself, to share with me Heavenly blessings and unsearchable riches, to make me God’s inheritance.

That’s a Christ to die for, to lose your life for His sake because you know that you will gain eternal life with Him.

It’s time.

Let’s move on… Out of ourselves in into Christ.

Are you being saved by His life?

Don’t miss the “much more” of your salvation.

Talk soon,

Mike

