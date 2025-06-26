Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

The matrix satanic world system has indoctrinated us from cradle to grave.

Yes, you heard that right. Don’t look so surprised.

There is evidence all around us if you are willing to look.

Especially, in the west and the US we are confronted with independence and (rugged) individualism.

They are presented to us as good things that we should aspire to but, I believe these stand completely opposed to God's desires.

Before you chew me out, note that I’m referring to these things on an individual level not national. We are blessed to have the freedom that we do in the US of A.

However, because of our indoctrination and customs/culture we view things from our lower (earthly) level as fallen humans.

Thus we mostly see individuals and are consumed with building ourselves up (eating from the tree of knowledge) and accumulating things.

What if we looked at it from the Heavenly view. Have you thought about how God sees us?

Whether we are viewing things from above or below can make a world of difference.

Our perspective as deeply fallen humans in this satanic world system is completely different from God's perspective in Heaven.

It comes down to how we see ourselves through our indoctrination and culture vs how He sees us through His eternal purpose.

Did you know that He chose us in Christ before the foundation of the world, before He created anything? That’s in Ephesians 1 in case you’re curious.

Of course we fell and were separated from Him but now because of the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross we are brought back into Him.

We (the old man) were put into Christ on the cross. We shared in His death and as such we are also sharing in His resurrection life.

Not sure what I’m talking about? Go check out the link below:

What the Cross Really Demands

Brothers and sisters, if you are Christ’s then you are in Him and He is in you.

That is how God sees you. In His beloved Son, not you apart from His Son.

Don’t believe me? Check out what Paul of Tarsus told the church in Corinth.

God has united you with Christ Jesus. - 1 Corinthians 1:30

Seems pretty clear to me but, if you’re still not convinced look at what he told the church at Colossae.

For you have died and your life is hidden with Christ in God. - Colossians 3:3

I’d encourage you to read the whole passage from Colossians 3:1-4. In fact, while you’re at it go read Romans 6:2-10 too.

It should be clear at this point that we who are born again of the Spirit are in Christ and that is the only way that God sees us.

Why is this important you ask?

Well, this affects how He does or doesn't deal with us and in many ways whether our prayers are answered.

For example, have you considered that maybe God doesn’t seek to transform our circumstances but, rather to transform us.

"The improvement of conditions in human society has no share in the plan of God for this age. In fact this would run absolutely counter to His purpose in the Saviourhood of His Son for such a scheme would make this world so comfortable a place in which to live that the natural man in his ease and contentment would feel no need whatever for God and would have no thought for the life to come. God is not working to right the wrongs of a world that still hates and rejects His Son." - Ruth Paxson, Life on the Highest Plane

We need to stop asking God for things and then being surprised when it seems like He’s not responding.

You see, He’s already given us everything in Christ who is all things.

If we are in Christ (and we are) and all things are in Christ (and they are) then we have access to them now. All of them.

We just need to accept it in our hearts and take Him as our need.

It is a knowledge of the person of Christ that God is after. That He is the answer.

If we truly have Him (and we do) then we have everything!

My point in this is that God doesn’t deal with us as individuals in terms of granting our wishes.

He doesn’t seek to improve our circumstances and He doesn’t aim to give us divine power to wield ourselves apart from Him.

That is exactly what we are asking when we pray for something to help us apart from Christ.

It’s as if we are saying, “Just give us xyz and we will do it ourselves.”

That is not what God desires. He wants to live the Christian life in and through us.

By the way, if you want more on that, take a look at the post at the link below:

Going Back to the Garden

Sure, we can ask Him for whatever we need and if it is His will then we can be assured of receiving it.

However, we must also come to realize that God has given us everything we will ever need in Christ Jesus.

All your prayers have already been answered. Praise God!

Part of walking in faith is recognizing this and appropriating it in our lives.

We need to take Him as our need and stop trying to do it ourselves independently.

Instead of asking God for patience when dealing with people that frustrate us, we can take Christ as patience and let Him do it in and through us.

Give it a try. It’s incredible.

What a Christ!

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Talk soon.

God bless you all.

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

