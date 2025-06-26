Still in the Storm

David Roberts
Jun 26

"For example, have you considered that maybe God doesn’t seek to transform our circumstances but, rather to transform us."

Sometimes, God does transform our circumstances, but even when that's the case, he'll use those circumstances to transform you and those around you. There's nothing wrong with praying for our circumstances to be transformed, but sometimes God says, "No." See, for instance, Jesus praying in the garden before his crucifixion (Matthew 26, Mark 14) and Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego being thrown into the fiery furnace (Daniel 3). I personally love the boys' response to the king in Daniel 3:16-18:

16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego answered and said to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. 17 If this be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of your hand, O king. 18 But if not, be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up.”

God can change our circumstances, but if he doesn't, then we need to be prepared to be crucified or be thrown into the furnace. Such obedience changes the world.

Hans Stein
Jun 26

By God we breathe and live and exist. This is so true.

God is kind and - there you are right - these beautiful Scriptures have been misinterpreted and detranslated and disunderstood badly like no other. The times of restoration and correction of all things are approaching.

