When we read the Bible, we aim to encounter Jesus Christ.

The problem is that the way the Bible is set up doesn’t make that easy.

It turns out that it is completely out of order.

I’m referring to the New Testament, specifically the epistles.

Did you know that they are ordered in terms of their length?

Still, the order or reading them in the proper chronological order isn’t enough.

We are missing critical context about the culture at that time.

What we need is something that puts the story of the New Testament church together from eternity past all the way through to eternity future and provides all the details therein in stunning clarity.

Well, it turns out that such a resource now exists.

Our brother in Christ, Frank Viola has recently released a new book called The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded.

It’s honestly the most incredible resource if you are looking to go deeper into the New Testament.

I interviewed Frank about the book when it launched.

But now I want to share with you an additional resource that I believe takes it to another level.

Frank has created a video podcast series that complements the book.

The podcast is a charming blend of 10-minute spontaneous doodle art and visual storytelling, where hand-drawn illustrations dance across the screen to complement the engaging message.

Each video in the podcast is *not* a standalone episode. Instead, they form a continuous dramatic narrative delivered from a single spoken message. To fully experience and understand the complete story, you’ll want to listen to all 10-minute videos in sequential order from beginning to end.

Just to be clear, the podcast is *not* a repeat of the book. It’s a (very) powerful supplement to it.

Go to the link below to listen to it now:

https://www.frankviola.org/poduts/

Oh and there is one more thing that I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention

The publisher has reduced the price of the digital version of Frank’s new book – The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded (2025 edition with white cover and elegant brushstrokes on the sides with Foreword by Craig Keener) for only 99 cents for a limited time on Amazon, Kobo, Apple Books, and Google Play in the USA and some other countries.

Have you ever read the Bible and wondered what life was like during the time the Apostles were preaching the gospel of the Kingdom and growing the body of Christ in the 1st century? Perhaps you've been curious as to why certain letters were written?



Well, you're in luck because "The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded" opens up the story in a whole new way. In this meticulously researched book, the author provides in 4D an image of "the story" that will finally help you to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together.



This book is not only stunning in its cover design but, the way in which it opens the story to the reader. You feel like you are walking side-by-side with the Apostles as they present Christ to the world and grow his body. And it's equally approachable to scholars and non-scholars alike.

If you are a Christian looking to really understand the New Testament in a transformative way then this book is absolutely for you. I cannot more highly recommend it.

Just make sure it’s the 2025 edition with the white cover. This new book is the BEST volume on the story of the New Testament church written to date, so get in on the discount before it vanishes.

