With each passing day it becomes clearer that we may in fact be in the last days before the coming again of the Lord Jesus Christ.

As it seemingly grows darker, we are more and more susceptible to the deceptions and delusions of the devil.

Thus, there is a great need in these times for the light of God to shine on His people and reassure them.

Have you ever studied what it was like to live in the first century during the time of the New Testament church?

It was a truly brutal time.

People faced disease, famine, unsanitary conditions and more.

Each and every day was a battle for survival.

They were so malnourished and ravished by disease that the average life expectancy was barely over 40 years and the average adult was lucky if they were 5 feet tall.

That's just how bad the times were and so people lived as if they had nothing to live for.

The lustfulness of the flesh was at its peak. But then something changed.

All of the sudden light burst into the darkness.

A loveless world knew the love of Christ and it poured through them to others.

It must have been an incredible sight to see how people who once had nothing to live for, who were totally and completely selfish to the point of using each other's bodies, came together and loved each other.

The key to this, that we must remember now, is the cross of Jesus Christ.

What was seen in the first century was God living the Christian life as Christ in and through those people by the Holy Spirit.

It’s the same mutual outpouring that is seen in the Godhead in the eternity past before the foundation of the world.

Complete and utter self-sacrificial love.

And at the very heart of it is the cross.

Someone much smarter than me once said that “Love is doing something for someone else at the expense of yourself, whereas sin is doing something for yourself at the expense of others.”

Unfortunately, we just don’t naturally help others in our fallen state.

We are all too keen to continue taking and accumulating for ourselves.

There’s only one thing that can break this and bring us together.

It is the very thing that brought those 1st century Christians together and caused the pagans to say, “Look how they love each other.”

Yes, I’m referring to the cross.

We must now, perhaps more than ever, remember the divine principle of the cross.

The only way to ensure that we don’t tear each other apart as things grow darker and more evil is to bear the cross and crucify our flesh.

Only then can the light of Christ shine through us and illuminate the world.

May the Lord once again have a people who are willing to be completely emptied of themselves for Him.

