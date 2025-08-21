Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

This week I want talk about a subject that may not be very popular.

Many don’t go all the way with Christ because the cost is just too high for them.

Are you one of those people?

You want to turn it all over to the Lord.

But you don’t know how.

You are anxious about providing.

For yourself. For your family. For others.

It’s far easier to say you trust the Lord for all things than to actually live as if you do.

Have you considered that perhaps you are more worried and anxious about how the Lord will deliver, that it may in fact not be what you want or desire or maybe you fear that you will fail?

You know He is more than sufficient but you don’t want to give up control because although He will always meet your every need it may look vastly different from your current situation.

You may lose everything.

Our resistance to fully let go is killing us.

The more we try the less He can do.

Isn’t it enough to know that He will care for and give us all things regardless of what that means or looks like?

It certainly should be but the fact is that we don’t live like that.

To fully surrender is just that.

Not partially, not halfway but fully.

It’s a great cost for many of us.

The reward is infinitely greater.

If only we could cast our gaze away from this physical plane and up to the heavens.

Whatever we have here, no matter how comfortable or convenient, no matter how much we think we are in control, it is all temporary and will not last.

What He gives us though is eternal.

He wants to give us His own life that we may live by it and not our own.

But we cling to our things and our comfort.

We talk the talk and say we believe but our actions deny it.

At some point we all have a decision to make, to cast all our anxiety on Him and seek first the Kingdom or to keep ourselves at the helm and continue to strive for the world.

My prayer is that more will come to see this truth and ask whether they’ve really surrendered all of their life to the Lord or if they’ve just spoken empty words.

We are in Christ. God only sees us in Christ.

Because of your position in Christ Jesus you have access to all the things of Christ, all the heavenly blessings and unsearchable riches.

You have access now, not when you die.

Make yourself fully available to Him and He will give you all things.

The key is letting go.

Talk soon,

Mike

Let me know what you think in the discussion below. Have you let go?

