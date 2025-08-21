Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

Discussion about this post

Gene Thomas
Aug 21

So what does being totally surrendered to Jesus look like? Are we to sell all of our posessions, give the procedes to the poor and wait for God to provide? Jer 17:5 says we are under a curse if we put our trust in man rather than God, but what does that look like in our lives?

Who were you trusting in when you took the CV19 shot(s)?

Who are most churches trusting in when they apply for 501(c)3 tax exempt status?

So many "Christians" say they trust God, but their actiond deny Him.

Sophie Miramontes
Aug 21

This is the storm I’m walking through right now - going through a divorce with a man that has taken from me financially for 8 years….he’s trying to take my separate properties and funds….realizing these assets that I worked so hard for are only earthly treasures, helps me to release it all to God - it’s hard, but I’m trying every day to step back and allow His will to be done. Struggling with justice and fairness vs His will for me. Praying daily on this!!

