Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

This week’s article is good news. It might even be great.

In fact, it could be the best news you’ve ever heard.

If you’re anything like me you may have been told that we must wait until we die and go to heaven to experience divine life and a relationship with Jesus.

What if I told you that’s not true?

God has a love for His Son that is beyond human comprehension.

He has given Him all things and Has tied up all things in Him.

God’s Son is His main vehicle for realizing His eternal purpose.

Jesus, in His earthly life, showed us an unprecedented level of humility and love for even the most needy, sinful, suffering humans.

He made them His friends.

After He died on the cross, this incredible Christ ascended to the right hand of God, His Father.

When that was accomplished He sent down His Spirit to dwell, to take up permanent residence in all who believe in Him.

Sisters and brothers, that continues even now into this time.

Did you know that you have Christ in you?

Have you known as long as you’ve been a Christian or were you like me who thought you knew what the Christian life was only to find out you were wrong?

There is not much that gets past many people these days and as such there is not a whole lot which blows our minds.

The current state of Christianity is filled with repetition and the mundane.

We have not so learned Christ. The Christ who dwells in us.

Do you know that the same Son of God is the One who created the universe?

If you don’t believe me go check out what Paul of Tarsus says in Colossians:

“For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things have been created through Him and for Him. He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.” - Colossians 1:16-17

Yup, it’s true. So we can add that to the list.

The Creator of the heavens and earth dwells in you.

Right now, wherever you are, Christ is in you and in all who call on His name.

Not when we die and go to Heaven. Now.

He’s been there ever since you believed and He will never leave.

And you have access to all that He is and has.

There is no need that you have that He is not the answer to.

Paul’s letters not only drip with His love for and obsession with Christ but they very often speak of Him in the present tense.

When you see it your circuitry will blow. It’s that revolutionary.

There is nothing and no one more captivating, more stunning, more jaw dropping, more beautiful than Jesus Christ.

Oh and did I mention, He dwells in you.

Do you see it brothers and sisters? Do you know Him?

You can live by His life. Here and now.

When we surrender our lives to Him, He not only takes up residence but His life becomes active.

Do you know that we are can do nothing, that nothing good dwells in the flesh?

It’s a challenging thing to confront the truth that in us apart from Christ not one good thing dwells. We are completely dead to sin.

As Paul tells us in Romans 7, the good that we want to do we can’t but rather we do the bad that we don’t want to.

There’s no amount of effort that we can exert that will allow us to live the Christian life. It’s completely impossible.

Man was created with the explicit intention of being indwelled by the divine life of God and now we have that through Jesus Christ.

This is the one and only way for humans to truly become what we made to be.

Do you want to reach your highest potential, your fullest expression?

There is but one and only one hope. Christ in you.

What do I mean? Let me give you a simple metaphor.

Think of any plant or tree, perhaps one which blossoms and then bears fruit.

The fullest expression of that tree is when it is fully grown and developed and when it bears fruit.

It’s a stunning sight to see a fruit tree filled with ripe fruit that literally just falls off without any effort.

That tree has reached its highest expression. Another way of saying that is it has been glorified.

Yup, to be glorified is to reach the highest possible expression.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but we have no way to reach that of ourselves.

There is no hope of it if we are to try by our own effort.

But thank God that is not the end of the story.

Jesus Christ, who dwells in us, brings us to our highest expression, to glory, by His life. He is our only hope of glory.

Oh and in God’s eyes it’s already been accomplished.

Just go ahead and read Romans 8:30.

“and these whom He predestined, He also called; and these whom He called, He also justified; and these whom He justified, He also glorified.”

Notice that it’s all past tense. If you’ve been called then guess what? You’ve also been justified and if justified then glorified.

Woah! I didn’t think a mind could be blown more than once but, it seems to be happening over and over the more I read His word.

Brothers and sisters, there’s only one thing left to do.

Surrender it all to Him and become what you already are.

Pursue Christ. Chase Him with all you have.

Praise the Lord!

Talk soon,

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

