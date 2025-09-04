Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Brady's avatar
Karen Brady
Sep 5

Ronald Rohlheiser says that the best part about being Christian is we know the end of the story. God has our place prepared. All we need to do is believe that, act on that belief, love God, Ourselves, and others as God loves us. And most importantly, let God love us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Donio
Sayaka Miyashita's avatar
Sayaka Miyashita
Sep 5

This has literally sums up my life for the past 5 years. Thank you for articulating what’s been a glorious revelation for me. Praise Jesus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Still in the Storm
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture