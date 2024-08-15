Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

I am working on several new posts but since I don’t have anything ready for today I wanted to try something different.

Let’s see how this works.

You may have noticed that I recently re-launched the Still in the Storm blog.

If you don’t know what I’m referring to read the blog post below.

I had no idea what would happen when I re-launched. It was a huge risk due to the change in the topics I am writing about.

That said, I felt called to do it. I can’t explain it but, I just did.

Since the re-launch, I’ve posted several new articles. Each time I’ve written whatever I felt burdened with getting out to you.

There was no way to know the results or how the new content would be taken but I was determined to plod ahead anyway.

This is all about putting out the information and letting God do what He wishes. I trust that if any of it is useful to Him it will reach those in need.

So, for each post, I wrote what I felt was needed and just hit the ‘Publish’ button. At that point, I resolved to let go and let the Lord take it from there.

The response so far has been incredible.

I just wanted to take a minute and give glory to God for the work He has done so far with this blog.

Also, I want to thank each of you who have read and commented on the recent articles. Your support means a great deal. Thank you and may God bless you all.

A discography, if you will

If you haven’t yet had a chance to read any or all of my new articles since re-launching the blog then you’re in luck.

I’ve provided links to all of them below. It’s a sort of discography of the new Still in the Storm. I realize this might age me but I’m still going with it.

Hint: this would be a great chance to get caught up before the next new article comes out.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! If you want to share this post, click the button below. Share

Do you know someone who could benefit from this?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help getting it to those who could most benefit.

Just click the button below to share and restack today’s post!

Share

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.