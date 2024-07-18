Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, I wanted to share a few words regarding the events that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania last Saturday.

Please note that I’m not interested in making any kind of political statements with this blog so, don’t take anything that I’m about to say as such.

It is my humble, but accurate opinion that Jesus Christ is bigger than and outside of any nation, political election, politician, or political party.

Likewise, the Christian life has nothing whatsoever to do with the politics of this world.

What occured on Saturday with the attempted assassination of President Trump was both a tragedy and a miracle.

While many are celebrating and praising God for saving the life of President Trump, we should remember that not all were so lucky.

Several lives were lost as collateral damage in the attempt on Trump’s life. There was one man, a firefighter, who displayed the love of God when he put himself between the bullets and his family resulting in the loss of his life.

I pray that God will give strength and comfort to all the families and loved ones of those lost in the days to come.

With this we have now crossed a line and entered into a very dangerous area.

Let me be clear that violence is never the right option, especially attempting to take the life of another human being for political gain or any other reason.

I’m not going to say that the times that we live in are the worst in human history because that would be a lie. I don’t think there is anything new under the sun.

It is just how we percieve it that has changed with technology and the around the clock news cycle. Never before have we had such a front row seat to all that is occurring.

Still, one could argue that the country has never been so divided.

I think we are at least at a Grand Canyon level divide if not more.

Note that it is both deep and wide, which is exactly the situation we find ourselves in.

I do not believe that either side is capable of doing what needs to be done to bridge that gap. It’s just too big and frankly we are just too human.

So, where can we look for help in such a time as this?

I can tell you that it’s ultimately not political parties or a seat at Ceasar’s table that will save us.

Thankfully the Apostle Paul tells us clearly the answer in his letter to the Romans.

For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. - Romans 10:13

As the world gets darker with each passing day we see just how much we need His light.

Based on what is currently going on in this country we urgently need to turn back to Jesus Christ.

He is not just our savior. He is the only one.

He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

Eternal salvation can only come through Him by the finished work that He accomplished on Calvary 2000 years ago.

I pray that more people will heed the call to turn back to the Lord and be saved.

Some might suggest that what we need is a revival but, I’d argue that what is required is a full on spiritual revolution.

Regardless, we stand at the precipice. The time to take action is now.

Until next Thursday,

Mike

