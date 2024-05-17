Hello and welcome to another Still in the Storm post. This one is going to be a little different.

Today, I am happy to announce that I am re-launching the Still in the Storm newsletter/blog.

Let me start by explaining why and then I will fill you in on what you can expect going forward.

This Substack newsletter was originally launched in response to my losing my job as a Senior Scientist for not complying with a Covid vaccine mandate.

If you are new to me and my story please go to the link below for more:

The goal of the newsletter was to help and equip people to better navigate the storm that has been raging around us.

Most importantly, for me at least, it has been about finding my still or being still in the Lord.

That is where the name comes from.

I wanted to provide strength by sharing information about faith, health, science and more.

Please don’t misunderstand me. It is not to say that I don’t think that is valuable anymore because I still believe that it is and that is not entirely going away.

It has now been several years and my personal journey has progressed. I currently feel a call to narrow my focus.

Don’t worry I still plan to cover a wide range of topics but, the majority will fit into several key themes that all relate to my central focus.

So, without further ado please allow me to unveil to you the new Still in the Storm newsletter.

You may have noticed that I talk quite a bit about my faith and am very passionate about the Lord Jesus Christ.

For me, He now stands at the center, periphery, and throughout all things. He is all and in all.

Moving forward my main goal is to use science to reveal and glorify the Lord in His creation which in turn will hopefully illuminate His ultimate purpose for humanity.

I will henceforth be living at the intersection of Christianity and science.

Look for new articles to go out on a regular basis of at least once a week usually on Thursdays.

If you aren’t already, now would be a good time to go ahead and subscribe to make sure that you are notified whenever a new article is posted.

Without further ado, here are the main themes that I’m seeking to address and will thus be focusing my writing on.

Revealing and glorifying God through science or the study of His creation

An approach to science that honors God

When science goes too far and plays God

Ethics and current events in science and medicine

Personal

Humor (laughter is the best medicine 😁)

While this blog is perhaps more targeted to Christians and followers of Christ, I believe it can have significant value for everyone, including all who have and continue to be affected by the events of the last few years.

Whether you look back at what has gone on since 2020 or look forward to what may still lie ahead, I pray that the information provided here will be highly beneficial to many people.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your support. I am so excited to see how the Lord uses the blog moving on.

Talk soon,

Mike

Now I want to hear from you.

Leave a comment

What do you think about the new focus of the blog?

Are there topics within my main themes that you’d like to hear more about?

It is very important to me that a key part of this blog is an open forum for commenting and discussion, so that will always be highly encouraged.

Fellowship and community are crucial in these times when many are isolated.

Contrary to popular belief, the Christian life is not an individual pursuit. We can make much progress with the Lord by edifying and encouraging one another.

Note: Please be respectful of others. Any comments which attack others will not be accepted, nor will any form of slander, gossip, personal accusations or judgment of others.

Do you know someone who could benefit from this blog?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help to get it to those who could most benefit.

Just click the button below to share and restack today’s post!

Share

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live go ahead and subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.