Today’s post could be best looked at as the introduction to a larger topic, that of how God uses His creation or nature to reveal spiritual reality to us.

At first glance, the human body doesn’t seem like much to look at.

It is all too easy to miss just how impressive it is.

How every cell that makes up every tissue and organ works together is nothing short of miraculous.

Do you understand the level of complexity at play and the remarkable uniqueness of all the different cell types?

It all works in perfect concert to sense all that is happening in and around the body and respond almost seamlessly.

You may not even realize what is happening or that it is happening at all because so much of it occurs autonomously without your active input.

That is the beauty of the human body and how God has designed it.

Have you ever wondered how many cells make up your body or how many different cell types there are?

If you guessed trillions, then you are right.

Estimates have the number of cells in the human body at 37.2 trillion.

And, there are approximately 400 cell types.

Despite this immense number and the incredible differences between types, they all manage to work together to make the body function properly.

As someone who has studied a lot of different cell types, I can testify to their incredible uniqueness.

In many cases, they have very specialized functions and grow in distinct ways that facilitate them.

Yet they all work together in perfect harmony to keep the body in homeostasis.

They do whatever needs to be done to maintain the health of the body.

Even to the point of sacrificing themselves.

And what controls them?

The head!

It is the head that directs the body

But, how does it all work?

The short version is that different hormones produced in the brain tell the various cells in the body how to respond to any number of different conditions.

The amount of each hormone that is produced will change depending on what the body encounters.

Many different, unique, individual cells but one body led by the head.

Many functions, one goal.

Sound familiar?

Yup, the human body displays the beauty, intricacies, and unity of the body of Christ or the church (ekklesia) here on earth which functions by the Lord as its head.

This blew my circuitry and I hope it does the same for you too.

Every single thing in the creation, from the biggest to the smallest, is important and has a purpose.

We can learn so much about our spiritual reality by studying the human body as the laws that govern it and nature are but a parable of the spiritual.

The created universe is symbolism.

What is true of human life and the human body is a representation of something much higher, the spiritual body and Divine life.

