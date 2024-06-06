Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

It’s good to be back. Had a very busy few weeks since announcing the re-launch of Still in the Storm as the school year for my children wound down.

This brings me to the point of today’s post. Finding joy in chaos.

It’s not often that we consider the potential for joy to be found in suffering.

Yet that is where I find myself.

It has been a rough couple of years with the loss of my job and career.

You may not know but just before covid in 2018 I lost my father to pancreatic cancer.

Most of you have likely been through a lot as well and I know that many have dealt with much more than I have.

But, this isn’t about who is suffering more or whose sufferings are worse.

We are looking for joy in a most unlikely place.

Have I lost my mind?

I can see why you might be thinking this but, alas no I have not.

However, I have found something remarkable as I look back over the past few years.

Joy.

No, I’m not sadistic. I don’t enjoy losing loved ones or the loss of my job, nor do I think that anyone does. That is not what I’m getting at here.

Rather I like the way the writer of Hebrews put it.

“No discipline is enjoyable while it is happening—it’s painful! But afterward there will be a peaceful harvest of right living for those who are trained in this way.” ‭‭Hebrews‬ ‭12‬:‭11‬ ‭

What I want to do now is to look at a few reasons why suffering can bring joy.

Jesus and His apostles found joy in suffering

If you have read the Bible, specifically the New Testament, then you know all about the incredible amount of suffering that Jesus and His apostles faced as they spread the gospel of the Kingdom throughout the known world.

Some like the apostle Paul found joy in this suffering.

“That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses, and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” ‭‭2 Corinthians‬ ‭12‬:‭10‬ “I am glad when I suffer for you in my body, for I am participating in the sufferings of Christ that continue for his body, the church.” ‭‭Colossians‬ ‭1‬:‭24‬

Remarkably, none of them, including Jesus, took offense or retaliated when they were persecuted.

“He did not retaliate when he was insulted, nor threaten revenge when he suffered. He left his case in the hands of God, who always judges fairly.” ‭‭1 Peter‬ ‭2‬:‭23‬ ‭

It’s an astonishing thing when you think about it, to find joy in suffering.

We are privileged to suffer as He did

Paul talks about how if we are heirs with Christ and share in His glory we must also share in His suffering.

“And since we are his children, we are his heirs. In fact, together with Christ we are heirs of God’s glory. But if we are to share his glory, we must also share his suffering.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8‬:‭17‬

We have the privilege of suffering for Him.

“For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for him.” ‭‭Philippians‬ ‭1‬:‭29‬ ‭

The apostle Peter also talks about how we are partners with Christ in suffering.

“Instead, be very glad—for these trials make you partners with Christ in his suffering, so that you will have the wonderful joy of seeing his glory when it is revealed to all the world.” ‭‭1 Peter‬ ‭4‬:‭13‬

The Lord’s brother James shared a similar sentiment regarding suffering.

“Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy.” ‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭2‬

To be included in anything with the Lord Jesus Christ, even suffering, should bring any Christian great joy.

The question some of you might be asking is why we are made to suffer. It is hard to understand how a God who loves us so much would allow us to suffer.

Until recently, I didn’t fully grasp it but, there is a purpose and it is glorious.

It would take some time to delve into that so unfortunately it will be left for another future post.

But there is even more joy to be found.

The shock is what we see in hindsight

I will be the first to admit that I have not always dealt with my sufferings and losses very well.

Following the loss of my job, I was pretty bitter and resentful. My ego has gotten in the way of things and probably made a difficult situation even worse.

Despite that, as I look back and think about what could have been had I not lost my job I realize that through it all I ended up gaining something that I never would have expected.

My wife has been amazingly supportive throughout all of this, even going back to work herself.

This put me in the role of, you guessed it… Mr. Mom.

Let me come right out and say that I’m not a great homemaker and so it’s been a whirlwind but in the midst of it all, something incredible happened.

I have gotten to spend a lot of precious time with my children that I never would have otherwise.

In fact, in my old profession, I worked so much that I hardly saw them.

So this is a true blessing that has come out of the terrible ordeal of the last few years and it brings me great joy despite the suffering.

As the school year ended with a lot of chaos, I was again reminded of just what a gift I had been given.

Until next week,

Mike

