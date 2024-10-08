This is Episode #1 of the new Still in the Storm podcast which explores the intersection of Christianity and science.
Previously, I had uploaded audio versions of some of the videos I made under the podcast tab.
This podcast will now align with the theme of the re-launched blog and explore the topics I am writing about.
In this first episode, I’m sharing a bit about that vision and what I think the true purpose of science is.
I hope it blesses you.
Until next time,
Mike
Introducing the Still in the Storm Podcast