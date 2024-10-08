Introducing the Still in the Storm Podcast

This is Episode #1 of the new Still in the Storm podcast which explores the intersection of Christianity and science.

Previously, I had uploaded audio versions of some of the videos I made under the podcast tab.

This podcast will now align with the theme of the re-launched blog and explore the topics I am writing about.

In this first episode, I’m sharing a bit about that vision and what I think the true purpose of science is.

I hope it blesses you.

Until next time,

Mike