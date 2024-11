No one knows what the coming days, weeks, and months hold.

We sit in a place of great uncertainty, and that is dangerous.

It’s never been more important to find your still, to be still in the Lord.

I felt called to share a few words of encouragement on this election day.

Stay strong, be still, and pray without ceasing.

May God bless us all.

If this blesses you please share it with a friend.

