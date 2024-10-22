Episode #2 - We Are Not of This World

This is Episode #2 of the “Still in the Storm” podcast entitled “We are Not of This World.”

I considered the implications of the upcoming election in the US on the Christian life.

What does it mean for Christians, followers of Jesus Christ?

Where does our allegiance lie?

How should Christians view politics?

What were the implications of the early Christians proclaiming Christ is Lord?

How does that differ from today's Christians?

What does this say about how Jesus was treated and ultimately put to death?

Just look at the other two men he was crucified next to. They were political insurgents or insurrectionists.

Jesus was considered to be the same. This is what it meant to go against the world system. That's the implication of the gospel of the Kingdom.

