Still in the Storm
Still in the Storm
Episode #2 - We Are Not of This World
20
9
0:00
-19:32

Episode #2 - We Are Not of This World

Mike Donio
Oct 22, 2024
20
9
Share
Transcript

This is Episode #2 of the “Still in the Storm” podcast entitled “We are Not of This World.”

I considered the implications of the upcoming election in the US on the Christian life.

What does it mean for Christians, followers of Jesus Christ?

Where does our allegiance lie?

How should Christians view politics?

What were the implications of the early Christians proclaiming Christ is Lord?

How does that differ from today's Christians?

What does this say about how Jesus was treated and ultimately put to death?

Just look at the other two men he was crucified next to. They were political insurgents or insurrectionists.

Jesus was considered to be the same. This is what it meant to go against the world system. That's the implication of the gospel of the Kingdom.

If this blesses you please share it with a friend.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Still in the Storm
Still in the Storm
The Intersection Between Christianity and Science. Revealing and glorifying God through His creation using science. More at mikedonio.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Donio
Recent Episodes
Introducing the Still in the Storm Podcast
  Mike Donio
Episode #8 - The State of Science is Dire
Episode #7 - Free Yourself From Pharma
Episode #6 - Still, Science and Psyops
Episode #5 - Finding Your Still
  Mike Donio
Episode #4 - Through the Eyes of a Virologist
  Mike Donio
Episode #3 - Gain of Function and VLPs
  Mike Donio