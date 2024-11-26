Episode #4 - God's Plans are Not Our Plans

Often we find ourselves in a situation that we didn't anticipate or perhaps never thought was possible.

We may be suddenly thrust into a group of people we disagree with.

It will likely happen this week, on Thanksgiving, or sometime over the following weeks leading up to Christmas.

Remember as you gather, or whatever your circumstance is, that the Lord’s hands are all over it, and He wants to conform you to the image of His beloved Son.

You can be reassured that no matter how challenging it may be, God has a purpose that goes beyond time and all things that happen will all work for good.

God's ways are not our ways. God's plans are not our plans.

I hope you have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving.

