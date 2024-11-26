Still in the Storm
Still in the Storm
Episode #4 - God's Plans are Not Our Plans
11
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:41
-15:41

Episode #4 - God's Plans are Not Our Plans

Mike Donio
Nov 26, 2024
11
5
Share
Transcript

Often we find ourselves in a situation that we didn't anticipate or perhaps never thought was possible.

We may be suddenly thrust into a group of people we disagree with.

It will likely happen this week, on Thanksgiving, or sometime over the following weeks leading up to Christmas.

Remember as you gather, or whatever your circumstance is, that the Lord’s hands are all over it, and He wants to conform you to the image of His beloved Son.

You can be reassured that no matter how challenging it may be, God has a purpose that goes beyond time and all things that happen will all work for good.

God's ways are not our ways. God's plans are not our plans.

I hope you have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving.

If this blesses you please share it with a friend.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Still in the Storm
Still in the Storm
The Intersection Between Christianity and Science. Revealing and glorifying God through His creation using science. More at mikedonio.substack.com.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mike Donio
Recent Episodes
Episode #3 - Calm in the Face of Uncertainty
  Mike Donio
Episode #2 - We Are Not of This World
  Mike Donio
Introducing the Still in the Storm Podcast
  Mike Donio
Episode #8 - The State of Science is Dire
Episode #7 - Free Yourself From Pharma
Episode #6 - Still, Science and Psyops
Episode #5 - Finding Your Still
  Mike Donio