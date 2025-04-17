Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald Rieder's avatar
Gerald Rieder
Apr 17

There would be no Christianity if Jesus was not crucified, buried, and raised from the dead. Our faith hinges on the resurrection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Donio
Tina's avatar
Tina
Apr 17

I’m always a leaky faucet when it comes to Christ. I went through several tissues reading your message. It’s difficult to fathom the kind of torture He endured. The love He has for us never ceases to amaze me & just humbles me to tears! 🙏 Thank you for you message.💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike Donio and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Still in the Storm
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture