Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack article.

Today’s message may be hard for some people but, I think it is important to acknowledge the truth about a matter, especially if it is out of line with Christ.

This is exactly the case concerning how many Christians acted during COVID.

I ask that you hold your fire until you read what I’ve said below.

Oh, and read to the end for a special bonus that I’m trying out.

Alright, here goes nothing.

Christians should be like firemen running into a burning building but, that is exactly the opposite of what happened during covid.

Why? Because firemen are fearless and exhibit self-sacrifice at the cost of saving the lives of others.

History shows that was the case in previous epidemics/pandemics where Christians ran into sick villages to help but non-believers ran out.

During covid we were told to run and cower in fear, to save ourselves which in turn would save other lives.

But what about all those left alone?

It is a harsh fact that so many were left alone to die in isolation.

Would you flee the scene of a fire to save those inside the burning building?

To a fireman, that would be ludicrous.

I guess if you were afraid of getting hurt, burned, or even dying but that is not Christian love, the love of Christ.

The love that we get from Christ is self-sacrificial. It seeks to lay down one's own life to help others.

Is that what happened during COVID?

No, the churches told us to do the exact opposite.

But, what does Jesus tell us?

Those who save their lives will lose them, those who lose their lives for His sake will gain eternal life with Him.

Yes, this refers to the soul (soul-life) but any time we seek to save ourselves at the expense of others we are going against Christ, for it all starts with the will.

An emotional stimulus of fear triggered many to choose their own will to save themselves.

Jesus also tells us that whatever you do to the least of my brethren (sisters and brothers) you do to me.

Therefore, we were harming Christ by giving into the fear and allowing ourselves to be isolated.

I don't say this to guilt or condemn but to convict, so that you may know what His will is and what we are truly called to.

We are called to something magnificent but it requires sacrifice and love.

Instead, satan through the world and fallen humans used COVID to turn us against each other.

This is who we are and what we are truly up against.

We are not our own, but we were bought at a price, redeemed by Christ with His life. Because of that, we are bondservants to Him.

Therefore, we have no rights, no recourse when wronged, and receive no remuneration for our labors.

I wonder how many can accept a life with no “rights”.

How many can lay down their lives and selfish ambitions for God’s purpose in Jesus Christ?

If we only see death as a finality then we cower in fear when the prospect is brought over us, but alas that is only the shadow of death.

Christ has already defeated it.

Satan is trying to deceive us and I hate to admit, is often quite successful.

Will you resist the devil moving forward and sacrifice something of yourself for the love of others?

Jesus is waiting.

Bonus: Below is a short audio commentary on this subject. I’m exploring the use of different forms of media and may even try a podcast if there is interest.

1× 0:00 -8:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Let me know what you think about all this in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

