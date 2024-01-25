Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, we’re looking at the updated immunization schedule the CDC recently put out for 2024.

It’s a real doozy.

If you like injecting yourself 90-100+ times then you’ll love this update

Yeah, you read that right.

The new schedule now has children getting up to 90 injections and adults over 100.

I can’t understand for the life of me how any sane person could inject themselves or their children that many times with toxic substances.

It’s absolutely mindblowing.

So what’s new then?

According to a report from the American Association of Pediatrics (AAP) here are some of the key changes that have been made to the 2024 immunization schedule:

Headers were changed from “Vaccine” to “Vaccines and Other Immunizing Agents” to include monoclonal antibodies.

New entries, indications, notes, and contraindications and precautions were added for:

RSV-mAb (nirsevimab) for children from birth through <8 months and for certain high-risk groups from 8 to 19 months, including information describing timing of immunization and guidance for jurisdictions with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) seasonality that differs from most of the continental United States; RSVPreF vaccine (Abrysvo) for pregnant persons, including information describing timing of immunization and guidance for jurisdictions with RSV seasonality that differs from most of the continental United States; and mpox vaccine (Jynneos) for those who are age 18 years and at risk.



The following vaccines were deleted from the schedule because they no longer are distributed or recommended for use in the U.S.: bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13), diphtheria and tetanus toxoid vaccine (DT), and Menactra



COVID-19 : The routine vaccination and “Special situations” sections were revised to reflect the current COVID-19 (2023-’24 formula) vaccination recommendations for children and adolescents.

Influenza: A note was added to state that people with a history of egg allergy of any severity can be vaccinated with any influenza vaccine indicated for the recipient’s age and health status with no additional safety considerations.

Meningococcal (Men): Information was added about use of the newly licensed MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp (Penbraya) vaccine. A resource to assist health care providers with shared clinical decision-making recommendations for MenB vaccination was added.

Pneumococcal : Recommendations were added for use of the 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV15), PCV20 and 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) for routine vaccination, catch-up vaccination and “special situations.”

Poliovirus: “Catch-up” vaccination was revised to include updated recommendations for adolescents age 18 years, and the “Special situations” section was revised to describe administering one lifetime inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) booster to adolescents age 18 years who have completed the primary series and are at increased risk for exposure to poliovirus.

Source: https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/27351/CDC-releases-2024-immunization-schedules?autologincheck=redirected

Seeing is believing

This is true and so, I thought it would be good to give you the ability to go and see the new schedules for yourselves.

Just go to the links below and prepare to be sick:

Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

Adult Immunization Schedule

It pains me so much that for years I went along with it

As a scientist, who worked mostly within industry I found myself not challenging this paradigm.

That is hard to admit but, true.

It’s not that I took every recommended vaccine. Far from it but, I still didn’t question any of it or call it out as I am now.

I freely admit now that I was wrong.

Unfortunately, I can’t go back and change the past but, I can affect the future.

Even worse is turning a blind eye on my children

What any of us do to ourselves is one thing because it largely just affects us.

However, when we are responsible for another life then that completely changes the game.

I learned this the hard way too.

Once I saw my children’s vaccine records it was game over for me.

I implore you all to take a good, hard look at the information if you are deciding whether or not to start or continue to vaccinate your children.

Don’t take this decision lightly because it can have far-ranging effects that last the rest of their lives.

Once you see you can’t unsee

There is immense truth in that statement.

Once our eyes are open to the truth there is no going back.

I will never again go down this path, for myself or my children.

Anyone, anyone…?

Is there anyone out there reading this who honestly believes that the key to lifelong health is injecting yourself 100+ times with toxic substances?

It’s not a conspiracy anymore.

It’s chemical and biological warfare.

And we the people are the enemy that they are trying to take out.

What can we do about all this?

If life begets life, and it does, then we have to stop expecting that putting dead and toxic food or drugs in our bodies will give us health and life.

The greatest thing that you can do for yourself in 2024 is to be vigilant about everything that you put in and on your body.

And I mean everything.

Protect your body and start treating it like the temple that it is.

“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.” - 1 Corinthians 6:19-20

