Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

Today, I want to speak on a topic that has been on my mind and heart lately.

It may be because things keep getting darker in the world and we must keep our eyes on the light.

The light of course is Jesus Christ.

This post will be as much for me to share what I hope are inspiring thoughts as it is to start a discussion. I want to hear what you all think.

We must build each other up in these times.

In the second episode of the “Still in the Storm” podcast, I talked about the Christian view on politics and the upcoming election.

It was dropped on Tuesday. You can listen via the link below if you haven’t already done so.

https://mikedonio.substack.com/p/episode-2-we-are-not-of-this-world

I consider this post as a practical application of that episode. Regardless of whether you decide to vote, we need to keep our focus on Jesus Christ.

The best way to do that is to share Him with others.

How best to share the Lord

The more I learn about the love and beauty of Jesus Christ the more I want to share Him with everyone I see.

I wish I had the confidence to do it though.

It’s not that I’m worried about the response I might get.

I know what Jesus told us about how the world will treat us.

If the world didn’t love Him, we certainly can’t expect it to love us.

That’s why I put my faith in Him alone.

The issue is more with my fallen humanity.

If I share the Lord I want it to be Him using me to share Himself.

I have no interest in making a name for myself, but rather Him.

When I write or speak, I hope you will hear Him, not me.

When He sent the 70 out, Jesus told them that all who heard them were hearing Him, that if they received and accepted them, they were accepting Him.

However, if any rejected them, they were, in turn, rejecting Him and the One who sent Him.

I believe the same still holds today. If we give ourselves to Him, He will speak through us, and all who hear us will hear Him.

As I wrote in last week’s post, it’s all a matter of “showing up.”

If you haven’t read it yet, click the link below.

https://mikedonio.substack.com/p/are-you-showing-up

I’d love to know what you think about this.

What has been your experience? Have you learned anything that could be helpful to others looking to share the Lord?

Think there is a way we can work together to share Jesus and, in so doing, take advantage of one of the world’s most powerful tools for deception.

I’m talking about the internet and more specifically social media.

I offer you a challenge

We now have less than 2 weeks until the election. It will likely be a disaster.

Why not take this time to bring more light into this dark world by sharing Christ?

I want to give you a challenge. The choice is yours to accept it or not.

Every day until the election post something about Jesus and His Kingdom.

It can be something you feel compelled to share, or if you see something someone else says that resonates with you, repost it.

Don’t underestimate the impact that this can have if we all work together.

The world desperately needs Jesus.

Let’s help bring Him to the world.

Are you up for the challenge?

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Talk soon,

Mike

