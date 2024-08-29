Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, I want to talk to you about an incredible aspect of God’s creation that enables almost miraculous healing and then I also want to relate it to the spiritual.

Natural healing is God’s healing

All of nature is God’s creation.

Anything derived from nature is likewise a creation of God.

Therefore it should not be a stretch to conclude that natural healing is God’s healing.

Natural healing methods deal with maintaining or restoring health to the human body.

But, we are tripartite beings made up of a spirit, soul, and body.

What I am going to discuss today deals with something that God has provided through His creation that has given us bodily healing for decades.

Have you ever been to a hot spring?

These are remarkable in several ways, not the least of which is that they are very hot.

The process by which the water ends up in the springs is quite amazing and makes me appreciate all God has given us.

I am not a geologist or geophysicist so, I cannot pretend to fully understand all of the science that goes into this process. Yet, I can still stand in awe of it.

From what I understand, rainwater collects into what is known as a recharge zone. This area is dense with certain types of rocks and when the water flows down through it acts as a natural filter.

These rocks all have different properties and thus act differently on the water but, all work together to filter out any impurities.

They also introduce several different minerals into the water.

So what you have is a region that happens to have the type of rocks necessary to clean up and fortify the water. What an incredible gift from the Lord!

As the water flows down, it also gets heated and stays this way when it returns up in the springs.

Water from hot springs is healing water

It turns out that this water isn’t just hot, clean, and fortified with minerals. Water from hot springs is healing water.

Around 100 years ago it was found that daily bathing and drinking of this water over a specific time resulted in almost miraculous healing.

And it comes to us from God through His creation.

I bet you want to know what facilitates the healing, right?

It is most likely something about the purity and combination of minerals in the water.

We tend to be deficient in vitamins and minerals due to our diet and lifestyle, which often leads to the issue.

The water gives the body the boost it needs to detoxify and heal itself.

Pretty amazing but, there’s more.

As with all things in the natural world, there is a spiritual component to this too

All that we see in the natural world is God’s creation. It is filled with such incredible beauty.

Remember that everything we see in the creation is an image, a reflection, or a signpost of a greater spiritual reality. That is true here too.

In the Bible, water has at least two different meanings.

Often it alludes to death, which is the case in baptism.

However, it also can refer to divine life or the Holy Spirit.

In Genesis, we see that the Garden of Eden has rivers of living water flowing through it. The same is depicted in Revelation in the New Jerusalem, which is the restored Eden.

A river flowed from the land of Eden, watering the garden and then dividing into four branches. - Genesis 2:10 Then the angel showed me a river with the water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb. - Revelation 22:1

Jesus also talks about living water. He tells the Samaritan woman at the well that He has living water and if she drinks it then she will never thirst again.

Jesus answered, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” - John 4:13-14

Later, He tells the Disciples that whoever believes in Him will have rivers of living water flowing within them.

On the last and greatest day of the festival, Jesus stood and said in a loud voice, “Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” - John 7:37-38

Whoever believes in Jesus and then eats and drinks Him (spiritually) will be filled with the life-giving Spirit that He poured out when He ascended to Heaven.

Living water in the Creation

Living water in the natural world is typically any water moving or flowing.

As we discussed earlier, the water that ends up in the hot springs flows down through the recharge zone deep into the earth and then back up.

This is living water. It is pure and contains healing elements.

Yes, I know that it is physical and earthly but it is an image of the life-giving water we can receive from Christ.

Earthly living water is a gift from God, just like spiritual living water is.

And, both of them restore and heal us.

Although one is temporal and the other eternal, the image is clear.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Talk soon,

Mike

