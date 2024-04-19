Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, I want to explore a hot button topic that is one of those things that must be said but may alienate a few people.

Have you ever thought about how we form thoughts and make decisions without even realizing it?

We are especially led by emotions such as fear and anger.

This, IMO, is why technology and social media in particular is so powerful.

Oftentimes, we can be manipulated to draw a conclusion and even take action just by an image or a headline.

Have you ever stopped to think what response a given post is trying to elicit?

They all are, whether its intentional or not and it is a extremely powerful aspect of social media.

We’ve all heard of influencers and may just think that many are simply grifters but, it is hard to not conclude that they are having a profound effect on the thoughts and actions of the population.

Perhaps never before has this been so critical.

Discernment is paramount.

In the bulk of the rest of this article I want to go through a recent example that I saw and show you just how effective this strategy is.

Hopefully, you will be able to more readily pick it up on your own.

Let’s look at an example

I’m one of the biggest advocates of the horrors of pancreatic cancer having lost my father to it.

It is a highly agressive cancer with extremely poor treatment success. You might even say it was a “turbo cancer” before there was such a thing in the common vernacular.

Still, there is a lot of evidence, albeit mostly anecdotal, suggesting a potential link between the Covid vaccines and rising cancer rates.

That said, we need to exercise caution when reviewing articles, especially in the mainstream press when they may seem to support a particular narrative, even one that we are in agreement with.

Just look at the headline below which is clearly written to evoke an emotional response and perhaps to get one to react without even evaluating the data.

In fact, there were many on Twitter/X that jumped immediately to the conclusion that this was yet another example of “turbo cancer” resulting from the covid vaccines.

While this finding is extremely concerning the data being presented is only up to 2018 which as we all know was before the Covid vaccines were released.

Go check out the article at the link below and see for yourself:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13033795/Huge-spike-cancer-sparks-alarm-experts-baffled.html

There is a clear need to better understand what is going on here but just blaming it on the vaccines doesn’t help.

Rational heads will always prevail.

You’re going to want to dig deeper

Contained within this article and the study is still a very concerning trend and it is important to dig deeper.

Here are a few things to look at if you want to truly/better start to understand what might be going on here:

HPV vaccine - rates and ages in the UK over that time period Birth control - type, use rates, and ages in the UK over that time period. Diet - differences in diet within this demographic over that timeframe.

I think if we look at these factors and perhaps others a picture may start to emerge that would guide us in better understanding why they are seeing such a huge increase in pancreatic cancer in young women.

Remember that insulin is made in special cells within the pancreas called beta islet cells and hyperinsulinemia is strongly associated with metabolic syndrome.

Also, pancreatitis is associated with pancreatic cancer so look to see if any of the factors above are associated with it.

Hint: there’s data showing this for at least one.

Keep probing because it is still highly problematic even if it is not what many of us want to immediately jump to.

Clarity is key

Again, to be clear the data that is within the study that is referenced by this article only went up to 2018.

Just a reminder as that was approximately 2 years prior to Covid and 3 years before the vaccines were released.

I know its not a popular thing to say but not everything can be blamed on the Covid vaccines.

And believe me, I have been calling out the devastating effects they are causing so I’m not making excuses.

It is imparative that we remember that we are under attack from multiple sources and we cannot cede any more ground to them than we already have.

Cooler heads must prevail even in a dangerous situation

In case you thought I’ve totally jumped the ship let me be clear.

Yes, the Covid vaccines are dangerous.

Yes, a lot of people have been injured or died as a result of taking them.

No, they’re not really vaccines but rather gene therapies delivered via transfection.

Still, not every heart attack, cancer diagnosis or death is caused by or related to them.

The amount of gratuitous, sensational clickbait on social media and even here on Substack is getting ridiculous.

It’s entirely to gain engagement and evoke a fear-based emotional response.

Guess what? It’s been overwhelmingly successful!

We need to be smarter than that.

Or do you like being led around on a leash?

I’ll say it again. Discernment is key.

And let’s try to not diminish the memory of all those who have actually lost loved ones to the vaccines or anything else for that matter.

Life is precious and fleeting.

God bless us all.

Talk soon,

Mike

