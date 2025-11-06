Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

Annette Matisz
2d

Yes it’s very scary in our world! I am in this world but not OF this world. My celestial body is waiting for me in Heaven. I have dropped my anchor to steady myself and wait being kind to others sharing my faith when asked of ‘why’ my calm demeanor. 🙏🏼

Sharon Kayser
2d

Thanks for this precious reminder that without actually trusting Christ's promises and not my own understanding, I will be led astray . Jesus is the unchangeable Truth. Keep reminding us there is nowhere else to go for Truth and ,as you so aptly put it , unless we submit to His word and His guidance , we will be going from Him rather than to Him. God bless you, my brother in Christ.

