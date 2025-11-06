Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

If you’ve been paying attention to events lately you might be thinking that we’ve reached peak insanity, that things have never been this bad and/or couldn’t get any worse.

Come on, just admit it. We’ve all been there.

The quintessential doomsayer.

It’s far easier to look at the present conditions and write it off as the worst ever then it would be, say, to admit that it’s been the same all throughout human history since Adam and Eve ate from the wrong tree.

Yup, we really hate to admit just how bad we are, have been and always will be.

We are masters of deception and largely we are on the receiving end of it.

There is no one we deceive more than ourselves. Bar none.

In my last article, I talked about how we can’t see the solution until we are completely aware of the problem.

I’m willing to bet if you asked most Christians they’d be hard pressed to admit there was anything wrong.

Sure that other denomination is all unscriptural and stuff but, people are generally good despite their misunderstandings.

Um, right. If you say so. Except that’s not true at all.

The course of human history gives a stark testimony to just how evil we are.

Praise God we don’t have to remain in this condition.

He gave us a solution, a Savior, if you will.

And whenever humans have turned to God, He has blessed them greatly.

Unfortunately, we have a proclivity of turning away and therein lies the problem.

I propose that all that’s wrong with humanity, in our entire history (past, present, and future), is the result of turning away from God.

In Christ Jesus we’ve been given access to all that He has and is.

The problem is that most of us, myself included, cannot possibly admit that we can’t and only He can.

So, we keep on trying to do it ourselves and in so doing turn away from God.

I don’t think I have to tell you but when we do this bad things happen.

I mean really bad. Just look at the news if you can stomach it.

One example of this pertains to truth.

Truth is a Person, Jesus Christ, and it’s unchanging.

Most of you thankfully know that but, do you live it out?

Over the course of time we’ve conflated truth. We’ve taken things and ideas that can and do change and pronounced them as truth.

Don’t believe me? What about science?

Up until 2020, scientific facts were not considered truth claims but, rather were based on what scientists know at that time and were absolutely subject to change based on evolving knowledge and conditions.

Then all of the sudden science became settled, set in stone.

It was raised up as untouchable truth, as the only way that we could understand our reality and everything else like Christ was pushed to the side.

This is incredibly dangerous. You probably know that though.

However, it’s created a toxic divide as all such false truths end up doing.

We don’t have to accept it though. There is always another way.

In addition to Jesus Christ and the Bible, the study of the creation is another way that God has revealed truth to us.

All creation is a reflection of Christ and His matchless beauty.

Therefore, studying science can be a wonderful way that we can learn about God’s nature and be moved to worship Him.

Maybe that’s why there was such a move to hijack and make it a religion itself.

Regardless, it is long past time to set things right and if Lord willing I would like to demonstrate to you how incredible the creation is and how its wonder and beauty speak to Christ’s nature and how it reflects our Spiritual reality.

If you’re interested in that then you’ll want to stay tuned.

Now to park this boat for the time being.

At the end of the day, it comes down to who we live for.

Either we live for self and turn from Christ.

Or we die to self and let Him live in us.

He wants all of us, not just halfway. There is no middle ground.

Talk soon,

Mike

