Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

Before I get to the main subject of today’s article, I want to start with a brief update since I haven’t been putting out regular posts for a little while.

In addition to teaching middle school science, I recently made the decision to take on a second job to help bring in a little bit more income for my family.

As I continue on a path that I never in a million years would have guessed I am leaving it all in the Lord’s very capable hands.

Suffice it to say the way in which this has all come together is beyond the probability of coincidence but its led to a lot of shuffling things around and my time will be even more limited than it already is.

I’m sorry there haven’t been more recent posts and I will do my best as time avails to continue to put out new ones on a somewhat regular basis.

At the end of the day, it’s not at all about me but bringing glory to Jesus Christ.

If He wants me to continue to write, then write I will. Only He knows what the future holds.

I humbly ask for your prayers as my family continue to navigate this new path and I will gladly pray for you all as well.

Now on to the topic for today.

There is no good human.

No, I didn't stutter. I mean exactly what I said.

My name is Mike and I’m NOT a good person.

I didn’t always believe that and it’s certainly not what most people think.

Somehow we have been lead to believe that there is something redeeming in us, that if we just work hard enough we can make something of ourselves.

Do you really believe that is what God created us for? To make something of ourselves apart from Him?

Hardly. No, not even close.

He made us to reveal Himself, to make visible the invisible God, to all of His creation.

We are not to do that ourselves but rather by letting Him impart His life to us and living by that divine life.

There is nothing good, nor worthwhile in the flesh. Nothing.

We will fail in the end if we keep trying ourselves.

And guess what?

That’s exactly what Jesus expects.

You heard that right. He expects us to fail.

He’s waiting for it.

Why?

Because only when we come to the end of ourselves and realize that we can’t will we see that only He can.

We will never let go of ourselves and trust in Him if we still believe we can do it ourselves.

We must see the full depravity of our fallen state before we can yield to Him.

Do you see it?

We were never meant to do what God asks.

He designed us specifically so He could do it in and through us, if only we let Him.

All that we see in the world is the result of humans continuing to try, continuing to strive to make something of themselves apart from God.

It’s time to see who we are and what we are meant to be.

To see ourselves as He sees us.

It’s time to turn to Christ.

Yes, sometimes what He asks seems daunting and it should because we aren’t meant to do it apart from Him.

If you really want to be set free then you need to understand that there is nothing He asks of us that He doesn’t freely provide the resources to achieve.

That blew me away.

No more striving alone trying to do what I never can because that was never the intention.

The key is taking Him at His word and if we do then we have nothing to worry about. He will never leave us.

Rest easy sisters and brothers. If you are in Christ the world has nothing on you.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Talk soon,

Mike

