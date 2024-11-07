Welcome to another post on Still in the Storm Substack.

What I want to share with you today is not likely a popular message but an important one nonetheless.

We are now walking amidst the fallout from Tuesday’s elections.

Many are happy with the results and yet many are not.

I am both cautiously optimistic but, also troubled.

Despite the hope we have for the future, something is unsettling.

In several states, life was not protected. It was voted down.

As a follower of Christ, I seek to protect all life from the womb until physical death.

It is hard to understand how people could vote for abortion.

I wondered what went wrong, but then I realized something.

It’s the people

Yes, you heard correctly.

Life, all life, is part of Jesus Christ. He is the center, the circumference, and everything in between.

It’s not a legal or political issue, nor is it something we should vote on.

If you don’t believe me, ask yourself one question.

Would you rather a people who voted to enforce a ban against something or a people who simply knew it was wrong and didn’t do it?

I’d prefer the latter, and I think the Lord would too.

Living the Christian life isn’t about force or persuasion.

Remember, “We love him because He first loved us.”

It’s reciprocal. We don’t love because He forced us.

We love because He loved us. True love is a reflection of the great love He bestowed on us.

If we love others as He does then we will never seek to force our will on them regardless of what we perceive as right or wrong.

There is much that I see in the world today that I feel is abhorrent and out of line with the life of Christ.

Still, I don’t think that the solution is to force people to comply.

This is not how we make America great again.

There is another way.

Do you remember why we were great?

America was only great once because it was made up of people who were blessed by God.

It had nothing to do with the government or other institutions.

It was the people. Plain and simple.

Once upon a time, we were a people who had the Lord Jesus Christ and we saw everything we had as a gift from God.

And so He blessed us. Greatly.

We are only as good as our relationship with the Lord.

Over the last few decades, Jesus Christ has been surgically removed from our culture and families.

When we live without Christ we fill our souls with the world.

The result is an increase in immorality.

There’s an inverse correlation. The less of Jesus Christ we have, the more immoral we will become.

If America is no longer great that is why.

It’s the people.

We’ve substituted Jesus with the world and the things of the world.

I talked previously about storing up treasures in heaven versus material treasures.

Why do we do this?

Apart from Christ, there is a gaping hole in our souls that cries out. It must be filled.

All too often we fill it with worldly, immoral things.

Now when we accomplish or gain something new we say that we did it, not Christ.

America has gone from a nation of people who were stewards of God’s creation and reaped its fruits to people who only serve themselves.

We were aware that all we had came from Him. He met all of our needs.

That is not the case anymore.

It’s all about trying to live apart from God and even trying to improve upon what He created.

Is there any wonder that we now freely accept child sacrifice as the people of Babylon once did?

It doesn’t even stop at the womb either.

I’d argue that many are sacrificing their children to the gods of the world every day when they drop them at daycare or public school, even taking them to the doctor and pumping them full of toxic medicines or feeding them junk food.

I don’t say this to judge. I’m no better than anyone. I’ve made many, many mistakes.

What I hope you will see is that we have a higher calling and, thus, a greater responsibility to our children.

We can no longer allow them to be indoctrinated into the matrix from cradle to grave.

They are gifts from God, and as parents, we have an obligation to see that they are nourished in spirit, soul, and body.

Where do we go from here?

Jesus doesn’t want a people who are forced to be moral via government legislation.

He wants a people who have an inner knowing of what is right and wrong because they are living by His life.

It’s the age-old decision. Tree of life vs tree of knowledge.

Our fate as humans and whether we live out our full potential is, and always will be, determined by which tree we choose.

The result is that we are transformed inwardly into Christ or conform outwardly to the world.

Jesus enters our hearts and changes us from within.

Forcing people will only result in an outward change.

I’m hopeful that with Trump as President, we will have the freedom once again to live out Christ in the world and not be censored or persecuted for our beliefs.

This is a great opportunity to share Christ with others.

Either way, if we are in Christ, we will be protected regardless of what befalls us.

The only way that America will be great again is if we regain God’s blessing.

And to do that, we must turn back to the Lord and give our lives to Him.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you know someone who could benefit from this?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help in getting it to those who could most benefit from it.

Just click the button below to share and restack today’s post!

Share

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.