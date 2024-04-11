Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, I want to share some thoughts on the recent total solar eclipse that occured in much of the US on Monday.

It has been said that the heavens declare the glory of God and that the skies proclaim the work of His hands. This was on full display the during the eclipse.

In my humble but accurate opinion it’s one of the most breathtaking things a human can witness.

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. They have no speech, they use no words; no sound is heard from them. Yet their voice goes out into all the earth, their words to the ends of the world. In the heavens God has pitched a tent for the sun. It is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, like a champion rejoicing to run his course. It rises at one end of the heavens and makes its circuit to the other; nothing is deprived of its warmth. Psalms 19:1-6

To me a total eclipse reveals the power and glory of the Lord in an awe inspiring manner and so much so that it has inspired me to write this current piece.

The Lord works in very mysterious ways that are often quite subtle. In fact, we usually tend to miss it. We anticipate lightning or thunder only to find out that He is speaking to us in a soft wind.

Still, I believe that there are times where He may be more visible and the eclipse could be just such a time.

I had the incredible blessing of being able to observe the total eclipse, or totality as some put it. This is where the moon completely covers and thus obstructs the sun. The result is that a significant portion of the sun’s light is blocked out but something even more impressive also occurs.

Even when the sun is fully blocked or covered by the moon moving in between it and earth you still cannot block everything. It is what is left that is most impressive.

The corona is the ring of light that protrudes out from the eclipsed sun during totality and it is at this point where I believe the glory of God is on full display up in the heavens.

It is not an accident that God uses the sun (His Son) to reveal His glory. The way in which the sun and the moon fit perfectly together to create this spectacular effect is part of His design and this handiwork is clearly displayed in the skies for all to see.

In actuality the event only lasts for mere minutes, if that but, the memory stays forever. Once you see it there is no going back. It is just that remarkable despite the rarity of these events.

In a way it is no more than a brief glimpse of His immense glory and power but, truly that is all it takes to capture one if their heart is open to receiving Him.

Unfortunately, many people never even get even a glimpse of the unfathomable and unsearchable riches of our Lord and thus do not fully yield to Him.

Still, I believe a glimpse of the true, full Lord Jesus Christ will capture anyone’s heart in such a way that they will not be able to think of nor pursue anything else.

Why can I so confidently speak of this? Because it is true of me. I share from my own personal experience.

For so long I thought I knew the Lord but, how wrong I was and now I am utterly captivated.

As I stood watching the eclipse I couldn’t help but think of how many people might be called to the Lord after receiving this glimpse.

It is a truly remarkable experience just as any revelation of our Lord is.

I pray that this will bear much fruit in the coming months and years, that the Lord will once again have a people He can call His own.

With more of humanity falling into a deeper state of degeneracy each day it seems the cup of iniquity may run over at any moment.

We need the Lord to re-establish His ruling presence on the earth.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below. Did you get to see the eclipse and if so, what did you think?

Talk soon,

Mike

