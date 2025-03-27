Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

I've recently been exploring Paul's Letter to the Ephesians, not studying it intellectually, not a heady approach but rather taking it as divine revelation and spiritual food.

It really is a majestic letter.

Someone has said that it and Colossians are the twin peaks of scripture, the highest revelations of God from the heavens. I completely agree.

Ephesians deals with the body of Christ, his corporate expression on earth in the church and Colossians deals with Christ as the head.

Both of them present an incredible view of our calling in Christ, as individuals and more importantly as the church.

One of the things that really sticks out is the immense love that God has for us that he would choose us in Christ before the foundation of the earth, before He created anything.

That love was revealed to us through Jesus and everything that we have in Him.

The love that He has for us is so incredible that we cannot not match it.

We just don't have the capacity as humans.

Our love falls oh so short but, His never ends.

At best we can fix our gaze on Him and reflect back what He has so graciously given to us.

We can’t practically walk out the Christian life, even by the indwelling Spirit, without a revelation of our calling in Christ and the incredible, unsearchable riches and blessings that God has bestowed upon us in Him.

In fact, Paul opens Ephesians with a glorious revelation of our calling in Christ in the Heavenlies before the foundation of the world and then He moves on to discuss our walk in this world as the church, the very body of Christ.

Even more so, we can’t truly serve the Lord without knowing and loving Him.

Not knowing about Him, but actually knowing Him as a living person.

And I believe that when you know Him, you can’t help but love Him.

As we are confronted each day with an ever darkening world it becomes clearer that the only thing that will ever give us hope is Christ.

No matter how much the body of Christ is divided, we are all united by the love and Spirit of Christ which dwells in all who believe.

One of the stark differences between the Old and New Testament (which both point to Jesus Christ) is that God is much more lovable and approachable in the form of Jesus versus that of the Old Testament.

Jesus didn’t just come to be our Savior. He came to reveal the Father to us.

The only way we can truly know and see the Father is through the Son.

To live the Christian life we must first see God as the loving Father that He is.

God's love for humanity is so profound and powerful that it compels and draws people to Him, ultimately leading to salvation and transformation.

For this reason, I think the letter to the Ephesians is as practical now for the body of Christ as it was when it was written.

It’s the only letter that doesn’t address a specific issue with a church but rather seeks to provide a revelation from the Heavenly perspective.

It’s timeless and I think there’s an incredible need for that message today.

What do you think? How do you feel about Ephesians? Are you as captivated with the love of Christ as I am?

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you know someone who could benefit from Still in the Storm?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help to get it to those who could most benefit.

Just click the button below to share Still in the Storm with a friend!

Share Still in the Storm

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.