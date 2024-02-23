Welcome to another Still in the Storm Substack post.

Today, I want to talk about the spiritual battle that has raged throughout history but became very evident during the Covid “pandemic”.

One of the most important and unimaginable aspects was closing the churches.

Early on, in March 2020, we observed not only the shutdown of most of society but, perhaps most striking was what happened with our churches.

We were told it was too dangerous to gather together and worship God.

Imagine that, the God who tells us we have nothing to fear and these so-called church leaders folded like a cheap suit when called to close by political leaders.

Not only that but the leaders of these churches told us that Jesus would have taken the vaccine so it’s ok for you to do so too.

It didn’t stop there either.

Nativity scenes were being sold with a masked-up holy family.

The evil one was hard at work.

If you read scripture then you know that we have nothing to fear.

The Lord will be by our side even through the darkest valleys.

Even though I walk

through the darkest valley,

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff,

they comfort me. - Psalm 23:4

I’m all for protecting the most vulnerable in our society but, that is not what this was about.

Not only that but, Christians historically have taken a different path during pandemics.

History tells a different story

Throughout history there are records of Christians going into towns to help the sick while others (pagans) fled.

Don’t believe me?

Here’s an excerpt from a letter written by Bishop Dionysius of Alexandria regarding the actions of Christians during an epidemic that broke out in Alexandria around 251 AD.

Most of our brothers showed unbounded love and loyalty, never sparing themselves and thinking only of one another. Heedless of danger, they took charge of the sick, attending to their every need and ministering to them in Christ, and with them departed this life serenely happy; for they were infected by others with the disease, drawing on themselves the sickness of their neighbors and cheerfully accepting their pains. Many, in nursing and curing others, transferred their death to themselves and died in their stead.... The best of our brothers lost their lives in this manner, a number of presbyters, deacons, and laymen winning high commendation so that in death in this form, the result of great piety and strong faith, seems in every way the equal to martyrdom. (Dionysius, Festival Letters, in Eusebius, The History of the Church 7.22.)

With Covid, we saw the exact opposite.

Pastors, priests, bishops, and more told us to run and hide, follow the government’s orders, etc.

They shut down.

How could this have happened?

Better yet, what god were they following?

Certainly doesn’t seem like the same one those Christians in Alexandria were.

Believe it or not, it got worse

Once they finally found the courage to reopen the churches they sought to further terrorize the congregations.

They muzzled the Lord’s people forcing them to mask up and stop singing.

We even saw people being segregated upon the reopening of churches based on vaccination status.

This is abominable by any standards but, unconscionable in the supposed house of God.

If you don’t believe me then go back up and re-read how Christians used to act during pandemics.

What unfolded in churches during Covid was unprecedented.

Let’s be clear

I’m not suggesting that the Bible tells us to take insane risks with ourselves and others.

Quite the contrary actually as we are told not to tempt God but I hope you can appreciate that the church went way too far with Covid.

This was a huge indication to me that something was amiss and something more sinister was at play.

The problem doesn’t originate with Covid though

The truth is that the church and religion as a whole have become part of the world system so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

It’s been completely institutionalized and systematized according to the ways of the evil one.

And it’s quite corrupt too, btw.

If you want to know why churches acted how they did during Covid just follow the money, or in this case the tax benefits.

You see, most churches and religious organizations are directly connected to the government via their 501c3 status.

It affords them a great deal of tax incentives which would make it a lot harder for them to stay afloat otherwise.

As well, because of it the churches in the US take in an incredible amount of money in donations (tithing) annually.

We are talking billions of dollars.

You can see why they wouldn’t want to do anything to risk that precious 501c3 status. They are not going to bite off the hand that feeds them.

So when the government came knocking they gladly responded in kind.

This is why I go directly to the Lord for guidance and not any mortal man.

The true church (or body) of Jesus Christ is not a building made of brick or an organization with a hierarchical structure.

It’s the people who are living by the indwelling life of Christ.

As we move forward we need to keep some perspective.

The best way to not get caught up in the next wave of tyranny is to come out of the world.

Use it but don’t sell your soul to it.

There is no greater freedom and liberty than that found in the Lord.

The Lord doesn’t make mistakes

God did not error when he created mankind or even us individually.

Consider the following.

If the argument is that we must be subjected to immunizations from the moment of birth then does that mean that those pushing them also believe that we are somehow born defective?

How else can you rationalize this idea?

Yes, I do understand the argument being made by conventional medicine regarding the lack of a sufficiently developed (in their opinion) immune system and so we need to provide that immunity via vaccines.

For that matter, you can ask the same question concerning any other pharmaceutical intervention.

IMO, this only works if you elevate science to the level of God or even make it a god in its own right.

This is exactly what has happened with mainstream science.

Scientism is where science has been elevated to be the only acceptable source of knowledge about our world and everything else is sidelined.

Many have warned about this but clearly, we have not heeded it.

There is hope

Don’t ever forget that God fearfully and wonderfully created us.

He does not make mistakes.

Nothing that He creates is defective.

I think we must start treating ourselves and our children as the wonderful creations of God that we are and bring science back down to its appropriate place.

Who’s with me?

.

