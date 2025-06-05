Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

Yes, I know it’s been a while. Quite a bit longer than I anticipated, in fact.

I recently posted an update that I intended to take a short break from posting here to get through a particularly busy stretch but then an unexpected family emergency added to it.

Unfortunately, it dragged out the break a lot longer than I anticipated or wanted.

I’d had been looking forward to getting back to writing but, things just kept coming up.

It may be that things are now at a point where I can resume if the Lord wills.

Hopefully this is the first of many regular posts.

Amongst this break I’ve been considering my writing and specifically what the source of it is.

Is it self or is it Christ?

This is a question that all who write about the Lord Jesus Christ should be asking.

There is a lot I would like to share on but, I am trying to lean more and more into the Lord so that it is Him speaking through me and not just me trying to do what I think He wants.

This is a considerable challenge for all Christians because although we are redeemed the flesh remains unless we crucify it.

It’s very easy to try and do the Lord’s work in your own power without actually waiting on Him or allowing Him to work through you.

We’ve all done it. Myself included.

When we are seeking something for ourselves we get obsessed with meeting timelines, with likes and reposts, and so much more.

To be honest, after all I’ve been through it would make sense that I might try to take something for myself.

Don’t think I haven’t considered it.

Still, I truly want nothing to do with that.

I’ve come to the point of Paul in Romans 7 where the wretched man that I am realizes that no matter how much I strive to do the good that I know I should, the sin dwelling in me takes over and does what I shouldn’t.

Thanks be to God through the Lord Jesus Christ that the old man in me is dead.

I’m trying to move forward to make my life (my whole and complete everyday life) a daily sacrifice to the Lord, to give myself utterly and unreservedly to Him.

What that means is to increasingly have less of me and more of Him because after all He is everything.

I see no point in continuing to write if it is not all Him speaking through me.

Don’t get me wrong. That doesn't mean I don’t see value in Christians having blogs and writing.

I wish more did because it would be that many more vehicles and vessels for the Lord to share Himself with others.

Nor does it mean I think we should sit passively and wait until the Lord forces our hands to type or write something.

There is definitely activity required on our part and we can hone that.

What I’m interested in is the source of what is being written.

Is it self or is it Christ?

I truly hope and pray that for all who are involved in the Lord’s work that the source is Christ but, I’m not that naive.

It’s ultimately about doing what the Life of Christ in you desires.

The point is that if the Lord wants you to write to an audience of one or one hundred or one thousand then that’s what you do.

We do what He asks because we know that the One who asks will be with us always. It’s not about us but rather all for His glory.

Instead of sitting down and asking myself what I’d like to write about or what I think might get the most engagement, I am trying to look at what the Lord has put on my heart or brought into my life that He may be desiring me to share.

One of the things I’m learning, that is very counter to our current busy way of life, is to wait on the Lord.

We can be so quick to act when we think we know what He wants but, sometimes what He really desires is that we are just still and know that He is God.

In the still and quiet we will hear Him speak in a whisper or gentle nudge.

So, I humbly ask you to please bear with me as I work through this.

In the meantime, may the Lord continue to bless you and reveal Himself to you that you may gain the full knowledge of Him.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Is this something that you’ve struggled with? If so, what has helped you?

It’s important that we share our own experiences with the Lord so that they may encourage and be of help to others.

Talk soon!

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

