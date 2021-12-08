I am a long time scientist that spent 15 years in the biopharma industry. That all ended when I started questioning things after losing my father to pancreatic cancer and growing deeper in my relationship to God and Jesus Christ. In September I resisted my former company's attempt to force me to take the jab. I deeply believe that God has released me from that satanic idolatry and called me out to tell the truth about science and the biopharma industry. I decided to take the narrow gate and now I'm answering that with a resounding "Here I am"!

To that end, I was recently a guest on Dr. Tom Cowan's son Asher's podcast, Awakening Consciousness (@AwakeningConciousnessAJ) where we discussed why you should never "trust the science".



For an enlightening discussion regarding the state of "science" you can watch on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube or your favorite podcast app!



https://rumble.com/vqe2x2-ep115-scientist-with-20-years-experience-explains-why-we-shouldnt-trust-the.html



https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWIbJPgOZmtH/





Also, please share this with anyone who you think might find it interesting or benefit from this important discussion!

Thank you and God Bless!