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What if the world we see is only a glimpse—a shadow, a reflection—of a far greater reality?

Many people get stuck on, glued to, this idea that if they can’t see it, it isn’t real. Only what we can see with our eyes is real. That’s the extent of reality.

Scripture, the very Word of God, would have us believe something entirely different. What we see in the visible, created world is but a glimpse, a shadow, a reflection—a fading one at that—of the greater reality that is in the spiritual world, that is of Christ.

But it’s unseen.

The late great Michael Heiser had a book called The Unseen Realm. I don’t know if he came up with the idea, but I mean, there’s this whole world, this realm, that is totally unseen by humans.

But in order to accept that, we have to walk by faith.

And many just say, “Well, if I can’t see it...” Or they try to figure out a way to visualize that which is unseen, to make images of the supposedly unseen so that it may become more real to them.

And you can have a whole argument over whether or not that is idolatry, and that’s not what I’m getting at here.

What I’m getting at is the simple fact that it’s all too easy to believe, falsely, that what we see with our own eyes is the extent of reality.

What Are We Actually Seeing?

Now, this is one of those places where I think we can delve into a little bit of biology.

The science of sight is remarkable. Two of the things I think about when I consider how wonderfully created human beings are, and the complexity God put into us, are our sight and our hearing.

If you’ve ever looked at how the eye works—looked, no pun intended—or, oddly enough, how the ear works, it’s remarkably complex.

And that’s not to take away from any other part of the body, but those two in particular. Neither of them could have been assembled piecemeal over time, if you know what I mean. It just wouldn’t work any other way.

God very specifically, intentionally, and deliberately pieced the parts together to make them work.

And sight is a remarkable thing in terms of how our eyes work, how we see, and what we’re actually seeing.

I don’t think most people know that what you see is basically an image. You’re not actually viewing the real thing in the direct way you might imagine, because of how the eye works.

It’s kind of an inversion.

So we literally, with our eyes—if you look at the biology—even what we believe to be our view of physical reality is a reflection.

We’re not actually seeing the real thing in quite the way we think we’re seeing it.

And if that doesn’t point toward what the Lord is telling us in Scripture—that there is this greater, unseen world, and that what we see is an image, a reflection of that greater reality—I mean, it’s like it’s perfectly written into our very biology.

The way our own sight works reminds us that what we think we’re seeing isn’t quite what we imagine. We think we’re seeing reality directly, but there’s more to it than that.

And I’m not saying that what we see isn’t real. Obviously, there is a physical creation.

But we get so comfortable with what we see that we limit ourselves by it. We don’t understand our own makeup, our biology, how we actually see and hear and all of these things. And so we take for granted what we’re seeing and how we’re seeing it.

If we actually look into it, not only is it a spectacular thing in terms of how it works, with all the intricacy that’s there, but we also begin to appreciate the limitations of our own perception.

And when you realize that you’re not seeing directly what you think you’re seeing, it gives you another way to consider what Scripture tells us: that what we see is an image, a reflection.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier to conceptualize the idea of an unseen realm. But when you think about the intricacy the Lord built into our ability to see, and our other senses to sense and interact with His physical creation, you also start to appreciate some of the limitations of those senses.

Fleeting Glimpses

And of course, we know from our limited ability to see and perceive that things in the physical world don’t last forever.

They’re all fading away, right?

Eventually.

You know, we’re heading soonish into fall. The leaves change. They get spectacularly colored. It lasts for a couple of weeks. It’s beautiful, but then, boom, it’s gone.

Similarly, in the spring, all the flowers bloom and everything. Beautiful.

Boom, you know, but it only lasts for a period of time.

That’s a law that’s built into the physical world.

But that beauty we see, those fleeting glimpses we capture, that we’re able to perceive with our limited abilities as humans, is just a tiny, tiny glimpse, a reflection of the vast, unlimited, unfathomable beauty of Christ that is behind it all.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

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Talk soon,

Mike

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