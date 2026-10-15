Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
1d

Beautiful! Last night I was struggling with an issue and my daily bible reading slapped me in the face with’Be still and know that I am God’. This ties in very well with that, thank you!🙏

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1 reply by Mike Donio
Heaven Blog (Julie Bonn Blank)'s avatar
Heaven Blog (Julie Bonn Blank)
2h

When I went to Heaven, I got a view of the ‘unseen’ but of course, it is tremendously vast and there is so much more to see and experience someday. Totally worth waiting for, my friends. Please be encouraged that grand things await for those who love Jesus. 🧡

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1 reply by Mike Donio
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