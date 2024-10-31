Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

When you think of grassroots movements what comes to mind?

What do you think are some of the greatest movements of all time?

I’ll wager a guess that many of you may be thinking about political movements.

What I will share today might surprise you if that is the case.

Just what is a grassroots movement?

A grassroots movement is a community-based effort that mobilizes individuals around a shared goal or issue, typically developing organically at the local level before spreading throughout a region or nation.

Often, these movements are political.

Two of the most important aspects that I believe characterize what it means to be grassroots are community or local level involvement and organic development.

Incidentally, this has allowed the hood to be pulled over our eyes from time to time, deceiving us that a movement is organic and local when in reality, it is being controlled at a high level.

That may even be occurring now. Ahem.

Still, these movements are powerful when they really do occur in an organic, community-based manner.

There is something about coming together as a community for a common cause that energizes humanity.

Well, what if that energy is out of this world?

My vote for the greatest of all time

Over time, we've seen many attempts to develop grassroots movements to solve problems that plague society.

Many have failed or been hijacked.

Yet, there is one that has stood the test of time.

How is that possible, you might ask?

The answer is simple. Because it’s not of this world.

It is the ultimate community-based, organic movement.

And it’s centered around the highest purpose of all time.

Do you know about this movement?

I imagine most of you have heard about it at one time or another.

I give you the ekklesia, the church of Jesus Christ

Yes, in my humble but accurate opinion, the greatest grassroots movement of all time is the ekklesia, or the church of Jesus Christ.

At its purest level, the church is an organic, community life with Christ at the center.

It’s organic because it is living and grows spontaneously when fed the proper nutrients.

What do I mean it’s living?

Well, it’s the body of Jesus on the earth. He lives and makes His presence known to the world through the church.

When functioning properly the church is a body of people who come from very different backgrounds but are now united in their pursuit of Jesus Christ.

They live together, support each other, and learn to live by the indwelling life of Christ together.

It is the ultimate community life.

A people living in true self-sacrificial love for each other and the Lord.

This is truly a grassroots movement that transcends all space and time.

When this occurs, we see the Kingdom present on earth.

Why do I mention this?

As I said earlier, there have been many grassroots movements throughout history, just in the USA.

Some are good, some not so good.

Regardless, all that is of this world will eventually come to an end.

We’ve seen various movements crop up just in the last few years that have captured the attention of a great many people.

Even though they promise to save us, I don’t think that they are what many believe.

There is but One who can save.

We need to be more careful than ever to not put our hope in the wrong place, specifically in the world.

If you are in Christ, then you are called out of the world.

The church is not of this world either. It is a colony of Heaven on earth.

And we, the members of the church, the body of Christ, are its ambassadors.

As we get closer and closer to election day in the US, you can almost feel it growing darker and darker.

I felt called to share with you a bright light amidst all this darkness.

The good news is that darker it gets, the brighter the light of Christ shines in the world.

No matter what happens, we can find refuge in Him together as one.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you know someone who could benefit from this?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help getting it to those who could most benefit from it.

Just click the button below to share and restack today’s post!

Share

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.