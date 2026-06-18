Still in the Storm

Still in the Storm

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Word Nerd's avatar
Word Nerd
3d

I'm sure glad "the storm" isn't always suffering--will remember this perspective. Yes, activities with kids can be frustrating, I remember those days, especially baseball games. Those can take forever! But it is never a waste of time to be there for our kids that God blessed us with. I hope I was there enough for them when they were small. For sure the devil does like to distract us. And it is good to take a rest, and if we are too busy to rest for ourselves, it is nice to be forced to once in a while! After all, it really is the Lord's time. Good reminder. Thanks.

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1 reply by Mike Donio
Dmitry's avatar
Dmitry
7d

What job did you accept?

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