Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

Or should I say welcome back to Still in the Storm? It’s been a while, and that deserves a quick explanation. Life got busy — two part time jobs left little room for writing. But recently, after about six years, I finally landed a full time position. It’s been a long journey and I feel truly blessed.

I can’t promise perfect consistency, but I feel drawn back to writing and I think the Lord may be nudging me to make time for it again. As always on here, we’ll be talking about navigating life’s storms with Him — messy and real, just like life itself. So if you’re still here, I’m glad, and I hope we can continue to grow in Christ together.

Oh and if you wouldn’t mind doing me a small favor. Would you click the like button for this article. It’s that little heart icon that’s at the top and bottom of the post. I’ve been away for so long that it’s likely the algorithm will bury this and it won’t reach those who might need it. Of course that assumes you believe that this is worth other Christians seeing it. Thank you in advance.

Alright, let’s get into it.

What we often call “wasted time” may actually be an invitation into fellowship with Christ.

Have you ever been in a situation where it looked like an enormous waste of time? You wanted to get frustrated and angry. Maybe you even thought you had a right to.

Any of you that have children that are involved in a variety of activities probably know what I’m talking about. You sign your son or daughter up for something only to find out it actually goes an hour or two longer than you anticipated and now you’re stuck.

Well that’s essentially what happened to me this past weekend. I took one of my children to an activity that I thought was going to last 2 hours and it end up going for 3 and a half.

At first, I was frustrated by all the time I was wasting. Then I remembered that it’s not my time but the Lord’s and maybe I didn’t have to be occupied with specific tasks at all hours of the day. Sure there were things I needed to get done but was it so bad to have time for essentially nothing?

Turns out that I think the Lord wanted me to slow down a bit. I may have mentioned that I’ve been a little busy lately and the thought of stopping for a few hours was not appealing. Yet, it didn’t seem like I had much of a choice.

After airing my frustrations to my saintly wife, I ended up going outside to find out that it had cleared up and was a beautiful day. I wandered for a bit before finding a nice walking trail and decided that perhaps what I really needed was a fellowship walk with the Lord.

It turns out that it’s an incredible way to spend time in the Lord’s presence. After all, the entire creation points to Christ so as you walk and see the beauty in nature you remember that it is but a faint reflection of the real thing.

As I was walking along for a little while I noticed some beautiful wild flowers amongst a seemingly endless jungle of lush green. At times I almost missed them.

Does that sound familiar? It should for most of us who are stuck in the cycle of busyness and glued to our smartphones. We have no idea how much we miss when our heads are down all the time.

This was a stark reminder that it’s so easy to miss the Lord. How many evidences of God’s goodness do we almost miss because we’re rushing to get to the next thing?

The Lord didn’t create those flowers for efficiency. They weren’t accomplishing anything measurable. They were simply displaying His glory.

Likewise, our fellowship with Him often looks “unproductive” by the world’s standards.

As I continued down the trail, a hummingbird suddenly darted into view. It hovered effortlessly among the flowers for only a few moments before disappearing again. Had I been staring at my phone or hurrying to get somewhere, I would have missed it entirely.

I couldn’t help but wonder how often I do the same thing with the Lord. Not because He isn’t present, but because I’m too distracted, too hurried, or too focused on accomplishing the next task to notice Him.

The “storm” isn’t always suffering.

Sometimes it’s hurry.

Sometimes it’s busyness.

Sometimes it’s the quiet pressure to make every minute productive.

One of the enemy’s most effective strategies may not be to pull us into outright sin but simply to keep us so occupied that we stop noticing Christ.

And that brings me back to center of this blog. Resting in the Lord. Being still and knowing that He is God. Having faith in Him to calm whatever storms come our way.

Perhaps the greatest gift of that afternoon wasn’t the extra time. It was learning to notice again.

What have you been rushing past?

Until next time.

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

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