Once we’ve ran the race and finished our lives we often look to see what we’ve accomplished.

Have we left anything behind? A legacy perhaps? Have we fulfilled our potential?

Unfortunately, we approach this from a worldly, human perspective.

Our vision of our potential is a pale reflection of God's vision of our potential.

Everything in the creation is a reflection of a greater Spiritual reality in Christ.

That goes for our human potential too.

In our fallen state and due to the indoctrination of the world system matrix what we see as our potential is considerably limited compared to what God sees as our potential.

Not only that but He sees the beginning and the end simultaneously.

He's already realized it.

We have even greater potential than most of us realize just in our humanity and that is no more visible than with our children.

But how much greater it is when we look to our reality in Christ for God's purpose.

We strive our whole lives to meet the demands of the world, to leave a lasting legacy, to fulfill our dreams.

Yet how many people actually come even close to achieving this?

I'd reckon it's little to none, and most likely none.

As a boy I loved baseball more than anything. Dreamt of playing in the majors.

Do you have any idea what the probability is of the average person or even little league or high school baseball players making it to the majors?

It's not just little, it's infinitesimal.

So why do we even bother trying?

We pursue what we believe the world wants us to.

We pursue our dreams, as lofty and unrealistic as they may be.

The average human being has little to no chance of ever reaching anything approximating full human potential.

We follow what we believe is required but that's only what the world tells us and it's all done by our own power.

What if I told you it's impossible but there's still a way of achieving something beyond imagination?

We strive for things we can see and feel.

We seek to accumulate as much as possible and that serves as a measure of our success.

If I told you that you could have access to infinitely more but you'd have to lay your life down what would you say?

God has already given us all things in Jesus Christ if we but accept it and make our lives a living sacrifice to Him, that He may live His life through us.

Our true and full potential is not realized through human labor.

The only way, the only hope is through Jesus Christ.

But not just Jesus Christ, rather Christ in us.

Yes, when we believe He comes to dwell in us. He makes Himself at home in our hearts.

Christ in you is the hope of glory.

God Bless,

Mike

