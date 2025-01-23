Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

You know that one friend that always gets under your skin?

We all have one.

We try to be patient, to love them, to not react but it seems impossible.

Then after much struggling we go to God in prayer and ask for patience or love thinking that perhaps we are just a little low and if we had more then we’d be able to love that person.

However, despite our pleas it seems like God doesn’t answer.

Well, it turns out that He’s not interested in giving us these things individually.

He sees us in Christ and inseparable from Christ.

We are in Him and He in us.

And, He’s already given us all things in Christ.

He has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in Christ.

We have access to the unsearchable, boundless riches in Christ.

We are God’s handiwork, His masterpiece, His poetry.

All of our needs are met according to the riches of God’s glory in Christ.

In fact, there is nothing He asks of us which He doesn’t give us the power to accomplish but through Christ, not ourselves.

If we need love or patience or strength or whatever else we find it in Christ.

We can simply take Christ as our need and He will deliver it in us.

Once we realize who we are in Christ and the incredible abundance of riches that God has given us we can know that as long as we trust in Him we will never lack.

We just have to come to the end of ourselves, to realize that we can’t before we let Him and that’s all too big an obstacle for many people, including Christians.

To stop trying in our own power and give our lives to Him is often a bridge too far.

We don’t see how we can do it so we give up and then we fail because we keep striving under our own power.

He just wants us to let Him.

If only we’d stop trying, we could have it all. Not for ourselves, but for His purpose.

Not physical, material wealth but spiritual and beyond our comprehension.

We settle for what we can see. We let comfort make us complacent.

Then we fail to understand that the invisible world that lies before us promises much, much greater than the physical.

When the evil one tricks us into settling, we lose and God loses.

It doesn’t have to be that way though. The Lord never gives up on us.

He doesn’t have the word hopeless in His vocabulary.

In His eyes there are none of us who are beyond hope, beyond His ability to save.

He loves us with the perfect love that He loves His beloved Son.

That’s an incredible truth, isn’t it?

No matter what you may have done, how you’ve lived your life previously, how much you’ve loved the world He is always there and ready with open arms to take us back.

So many are struggling in the world today but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Open your heart to the Lord and He will reveal it all to you.

He just wants a relationship with you but He wants all of you for Himself.

After all, He created you in His image for Himself.

It is humans that fell away to our own selfish desires.

God has never stopped working to fulfill His purpose.

In fact, it’s already been accomplished in Christ.

We just have to will to Him and become what we already are.

Then all those things in Christ are available to us.

How miraculous is that?

Despite satan’s best attempts nothing in the world can ever top what God offers to us.

We are just too easily manipulated by temptation, but we have the power to end that.

We can freely choose to give the Lord a chance and I would highly encourage you to.

I want to leave you with a prayer that I think is very appropriate.

It echos Paul of Tarsus’ prayer to the Ephesians (1:15-19).

I pray that God, the father of our Lord Jesus Christ, would give us the spiritual wisdom and insight that we might all grow in our knowledge of God. That our hearts will be opened to understand the hope that has been given by God to those He has called, His holy ones (saints), we who are His glorious inheritance. And, that we will come to understand the immense and incredible greatness of God’s power for us who believe. Amen.

If only more of us could get a mind blowing revelation of Jesus Christ that we may know who we are in Him, what our calling is, and what He has given us we would freely give our lives to Him.

Then you would see the Lord made visible on this planet again through His body.

May His will be done.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

Thanks for reading Still in the Storm! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

P.S.

Do you know someone who could benefit from this?

If you find the information in these articles valuable, we would be grateful for your help in getting it to those who could most benefit from it.

Just click the button below to share and restack today’s post!

Share

Get notified when new posts go live!

Lastly, to be notified as soon as a new post is live subscribe to Still in the Storm by clicking the button below.