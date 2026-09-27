Welcome to another Sunday Anchor post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

I want to talk about knowing the Lord and living by the Lord’s life.

Hearing what He says of us, what He’s called us to, and then how we are to act on that calling.

And really, I think that’s what’s largely on my heart: the working out of what the Lord calls us to.

We’re all called.

We all have a general calling from Christ, not ourselves, to be bondservants in Christ. We’re all called to be, essentially, love slaves who give up our own rights and gladly accept Him as Lord of our life.

And if that’s true, then our life is no longer about living for ourselves.

As Paul says in Galatians 2:20, it is no longer I who live, but the life I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God who loved me.

He’s talking about living by the indwelling life of Christ.

But how do you do that?

I remember the first time I heard about this. You hear that Christ Jesus, the Creator of the heavens and the earth, dwells within us. He lives in the deepest part of our being, our spirit. And we can live by His life.

And then you’re like:

How?

Who am I to think I could do that?

I’m nothing. I’m nobody. Surely that’s not for me. That must be for some special person. Maybe for my pastor or something like that, but for me?

But then we see from Paul that we’re all called to that.

We’re all called to live by His life.

And then you say, okay, how?

Paul gives us the answer in that same passage: the life I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God.

And that word translated “faith” is the Greek word pistis. It means more than just what we typically think of as faith. It means a trusting dependence. It’s to deeply trust in another, to depend on them.

Do you trust in the Lord?

If you desire to live by His life, it’s trusting Him. Holding on to Him. Looking to Him to provide everything that you lack—which is everything.

And if that’s true, then we can, in fact, learn to live by His life.

But then, of course, you say, “Okay, how do I get that faith?”

How do I?

Paul also tells us, going back to Galatians 1, that God was pleased to reveal His Son in him, that he might preach Him to the Gentiles.

To reveal.

We need a revelation of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Faith is by seeing and hearing.

We should desire to have that revelation. We should desire to fellowship with others and learn to live by the Lord—not merely individually, but even more so corporately, because we can’t truly gain an understanding and knowledge of the Lord individually.

I so deeply desire fellowship with others in Christ. But at this point, in this season of my life, I am isolated.

And I think that’s part of why I enjoy writing, and I enjoy speaking.

But I haven’t had much time lately. I’ve mostly been spending a lot of time with the Lord and not writing or doing much of anything else.

And it occurred to me:

If we’re learning to live by this life, and we accept this calling that Jesus has given us, then we are all called to be available to Him.

To avail ourselves.

To fill our arms with Him.

Consecrated to Him.

That whatever He asks, we do.

We can do nothing of ourselves. Just like He said that He could do nothing of Himself, that it was always the Father.

So then He asks us. He puts something on our heart. He speaks to us in some way.

What do we do with that?

Christ Lives Through Us

I think there are many Christians—and I know that I’m one of them—who have always thought of themselves as Christians, who have always believed that they were Christians, but who didn’t understand until somewhat recently what it actually meant to live the Christian life.

It actually wasn’t that I was supposed to live the Christian life.

It was that Christ was going to live it through me.

And now, once I saw that—and I’m seeing that and growing in my knowledge of Christ—I feel like He’s putting certain things on my heart to share.

But I don’t trust myself.

Especially in this time, where it’s so easy and so accessible to jump online and just put something out on a blog or social media, there’s such a temptation to form an audience for yourself.

To put out things that will get people to click that like, that heart button, or whatever the engagement thing is.

And believe it or not, there is a physiological component to that.

When we see the engagement and the likes, and we’re like, “People like us,” there is a response in us that feeds us and makes us want to go and post something else that people will like so that we can get more positive feedback.

But if you’re doing what the Lord wants, it’s not about you.

It’s not about the kind of feedback you get.

It’s that you put it out.

If the Lord puts it on your heart and wants you to share it, you share it regardless of what the response is.

Knowing and trusting in Him.

You’re trusting in Him.

But the key, I think, is not to rush out ahead of Him because you think you know what He wants you to do.

It’s to abide in Him.

To trust in Him.

And to hear—to really hear—what He’s telling you.

So I think we should have some fear and trembling about just rushing out and speaking what He wants us to speak or writing what He wants us to write.

If we’re aware of the fact that it must be Him.

Because if we’re living by His life, which is a spiritual thing, then in order for that life to grow, we must be fed.

Others must be fed.

Christ shares Himself with us. He wants to flow through us. He doesn’t want us to hold on to Him.

He wants us to express Him. To share Him with others.

That we each share Him with each other, and we’re nourished, and we grow together in Him.

Two Ways We Can Get It Wrong

If we’re rushing ahead to say and do what we think He wants us to do, when we’re not sure, then it can very easily be us in the flesh doing it.

We can so easily deceive ourselves and not even realize it.

But on the other hand, I’m realizing that we can also fall into a place where we’re paralyzed.

Kind of that idea of analysis paralysis.

We just analyze things over and over and over again.

So it’s easy both to rush ahead of the Lord and be in the flesh, working out what we think He wants and not realizing it.

But it’s also just as easy to think, “Well, I need to be fearful of doing that, so I’m going to wait until I know for sure.”

But I’m realizing—and I’m learning—that there’s no sure thing.

It’s about trust.

That faith that Paul talks about.

It’s trusting.

It’s depending upon Him.

And if you know He’s put it on your heart, then who are you to wait?

Put it out. Share it with the brothers and sisters.

I fell into a trap of fearing going ahead of the Lord and putting out things because I was afraid that I might do it to build up my own presence online. That it would be me that they’re listening to and not the Lord.

But then I realized that, in my being kind of fearful of not wanting to put things out, I think I’ve also fallen into a trap of withholding and holding onto things.

But that’s not what the Lord wants either.

Learning to Trust

It’s waiting on the Lord at times and being as sure as we can be.

Knowing that it is from Him.

That we’re not going ahead of Him.

That we’re trusting in Him and dwelling in Him and abiding in Him.

And that He’s guiding us.

But at the same time, we also don’t allow Him to go on ahead of us while we’re stuck back and now we’ve lost Him.

It’s just as bad to go ahead of Him as to allow Him to leave us and go ahead while we’re not following.

Jesus always did what the Father told Him. He said what the Father said.

We are now living that same relationship—but by Christ—that He lived by the Father.

So there is a part of it where we need to wait on Him sometimes.

We don’t just go ahead because that’s what we think we should do in our minds.

But at the same time, we need to be cautious that we’re also not withholding. That we’re not waiting too long because we need this surety that we’re never going to get.

Trusting is just that.

It’s having faith that the Lord is exactly who He says He is and He’s doing exactly what He’s saying He’s going to do, even if it’s not always blaring, even if it’s not always this neon sign that’s flashing brightly in our head.

His voice is very often—almost always—very subtle and quiet.

It’s like a whisper.

A slight breeze.

It’s not thunder.

It’s not this booming thing.

We aren’t always going to have that solid assurance of, “Yes, this is exactly for me. Go now forth and do as I say.”

No.

There’s a trusting, abiding that has to happen.

And I see that now.

Trust Him

And so I just wanted to share that because I think it’s important for all of the Lord’s people.

I think it’s important that we come together in the Lord, and we learn to live by His life, and we fellowship with each other, and we take what we receive of the Lord and share it with others.

It’s so easy not to realize the calling that we have and the role that we play.

But it’s also very easy to rush ahead and do what we think is right when it’s really just us in the flesh.

Or to stall out and be apprehensive and end up holding onto something that the Lord wants us to share.

So if you’re living by His life, and it is Him who is in you:

Trust Him.

Right?

Trust Him.

Don’t hold it back.

Your brothers and sisters need it.

We’re all so hungry and thirsty for the Lord.

Share if the Lord put something on your heart.

But just pause to ensure that it’s not you.

Talk soon,

Your brother in Christ,

Mike

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