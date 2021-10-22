This is Still in the Storm, a newsletter about navigating the storm by building strength in faith and health.

“But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?”” Mark 4:38-40 NKJV

The storm has been crashing all around us for a long time now. Especially over the past eighteen months, most have had a moment or two where we have feared we would drown. Overwhelmed with waves of fear we have forgotten how to be still and calm during a storm. During a tornado or a hurricane people react different ways. Fight or flight. Panic or calm. Each action causes a reaction. How you react can determine your outcome in the storm. In the mental storm that is life post 2020 how can we build strength through faith and health so we can be still and calm during the storm? Welcome to our Substack. We will be featuring discussions on building strength through Faith, Health and Healing.

