Welcome to another post on the Still in the Storm Substack.

The thing that is on my heart today is that Christ be Lord of our lives—our whole, entire lives.

Not just a part of our lives. Not an hour on specific days in a specific building.

But that He is always, every second of every day, our life.

That we recognize that no matter what it is we’re doing throughout our day, it’s all His.

Romans 12:1 says to make your life a living sacrifice.

The better translation is to make your everyday life—all the things in your life—to make it all a living sacrifice.

Because why?

It’s His.

When you were born again, your old life ended. You received the new life. You received His very divine, eternal life into your spirit.

That was the start of something new.

And a true receiving and seeing of that should lead to a consecration of that new life, giving it to the Lord for His use.

Filling your hands completely with Him.

And that means that no matter what you do each day, whether it’s stuff around the house—making and cooking meals, doing dishes, sweeping the floor, taking out the trash, mowing the lawn, making the beds, whatever it is—or whatever you do in your job.

You’re checking emails.

You’re sitting in meetings.

You’re doing whatever you’re doing in your office or on the road.

All that you do each day is His.

And so you don’t have to worry about, “Oh, well, am I supposed to be a preacher?”

Well, I don’t know.

If God calls you to that, sure.

But if not, it’s okay.

You’re still a royal priest. You’re still part of Him. And your whole life is His, and all that you do can be for His glory.

You don’t have to be a priest or a pastor or, you know, a preacher—someone who gets up and preaches.

You don’t have to go to seminary.

We are all, as Peter said, a royal priesthood and holy nation. All called to minister with our lives.

I mean, every second of every day can be lived—should be lived—to His glory.

Your Whole Life Is His

God doesn’t desire that we carve out separate days of the week for a set block of that time, and then we go to a set place.

All things, everything, are from Him.

And this is good news.

And you can find Him, in fellowship with Him, in all that you do.

And that’s something incredibly valuable to the body of Christ.

Because I think ideally, we would have open, participatory meetings. We would have a fully functioning body.

Right?

Because when you think of a body—a human body—every member functions.

It’s not just one.

It may be that the head controls a lot of the functions, or the main functions, of the body, but really the entire body, every member of the body, has to function for the body to work.

Same thing in the body of Christ.

So beautiful a parallel.

It’s not sufficient that there’s one person who’s at the head and everybody else is passive.

But this isn’t just the case for a church meeting, or when we have whatever our church is.

It’s literally the body of Christ.

It’s not a building.

It’s not in our two or whatever on a day or two a week.

It’s His life lived in a group of called-out people.

Always.

No matter what you’re doing, each and every day.

It Changes Everything

And when we see that, and we learn to live by His life, and we’re constantly in fellowship with Him and turning to Him, it changes everything.

Because it is no longer our life.

And there’s a great burden lifted from us.

He will have taken our yoke and given us His, and His is lighter.

And all that He calls us to, He gives us the power to achieve.

And all that we face, He’s faced.

And He has conquered all.

It’s a great place to be in.

Oh, and when we inevitably stumble and fall?

Well, guess what?

We’re in Christ.

And if He can’t face guilt or condemnation, then either can we.

And I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

So this is really good news.

This is really, really good news.

Let me know what you think in the discussion below.

Leave a comment

Talk soon,

Mike

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